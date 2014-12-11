Matt Healy: 5 Things to Know About Taylor Swift’s New Man

Taylor Swift knows her way around a love song, and it looks like the 24-year-old musician might have some new material soon, with news circulating this week that Taylor is secretly dating Matt Healy. “Who?” we hear you ask. While he hasn’t quite garnered the international stardom of Taylor’s former love interest Harry Styles, Healy is a heavy-hitting rock musician fronting breakout UK band ‘The 1975’. Read on for five things you need to know about Tay’s new squeeze!

1. Taylor Swift isn’t his only celebrity crush.

Turns out Taylor isn’t the only famous lady to catch Matt’s eye! He told Elle he also has a thing for Scarlett Johansson, “I’m loving Scarlett Johansson at the moment. I just saw that Jonathan Glazer movie, [‘Under the Skin’]. I haven’t stopped thinking about her in that black wig.”

2. The 1975 is rivaling One Direction on the charts.

The UK loves its boy bands almost as much as Taylor Swift does, and the success experienced by ‘The 1975’ is proof. Last year the quartet supported ‘The Rolling Stones’ in Hyde Park, sold out three nights at Brixton Academy (attracting an impressive 15,000 people), and topped the charts with its debut album. Impressive, right? While he might be the frontman now, Healy was actually originally the band’s drummer, back when they were just covering punk hits at local English pubs. They didn’t shoot to stardom until Healy took over vocals.

3. He admits to being a former “junkie.”

An indie-rock artist with a soft spot for skinny jeans and Doc Marten shoes, Matt doesn’t sugarcoat his former drug habit, and has even spoken publicly about using drugs as a teenager. Now 25, Healy told The Guardian, “I was a coke addict big-time. I was 18, I dabbled in everything. I wanted to be Jack Kerouac. I thought I was as decadent as all of that. I thought: the world will catch up.”

4. His parents are famous, too.

They’re not exactly A-listers, but Matt’s parents are both successful English actors. His mom, Denise Welch, has appeared on “Coronation Street” and “Waterloo Road,” while his dad, Tim Healy, is best known for 1980s film “Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.”

5. He reportedly made the first move on Taylor.

Fact: Taylor Swift is no easy lady to woo. It’s not surprising that after 23 months spent enjoying her single status with famous friends like Karlie Kloss, Us Weekly reports Healy had to make the first move on Taylor after the pair swapped phone numbers at his concert last month. “I met Taylor Swift, that was really nice,” he told Australian radio show Shazam Top 20. “I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She’s a sensation, I wouldn’t say no,” he added.