Matt Damon to Play Robert F. Kennedy

Robert F. Kennedy was gunned down over 40 years ago while on a campaign for the presidency, and now his biography will finally make it to the big screen. Actor Matt Damon has reportedly been signed on to fill the late icon’s shoes.

In what many are calling a brilliant piece of casting, Academy Award-winning actor Matt Damon is attached to play Robert F. Kennedy in a new biopic based on the biography “Robert Kennedy: His Life,” by Evan Thomas.

The film will be directed by Gary Ross (Seabiscuit) with a script penned by Eastern Promises writer Steven Knight.

The events surrounding Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination were the backdrop for the 2006 film Bobby. However, Matt Damon’s picture will follow Kennedy as a young man, through his brother’s murder as president, and to his own presidential run.

Considering his looks and his acting skills (and his politics), we think Damon is the perfect choice for the role of Kennedy. Now if only producers could get Ben Affleck to play Sirhan Sirhan or something.

Contributed by Jefferey.

