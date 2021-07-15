Britney’s Old Lawyer Made More Than She Spent For Herself—Here’s What Her New Attorney’s Salary Could Be

Since he was hired as Britney Spears’ new lawyer, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered about Mathew Rosengart‘s net worth and if he will make as much as her previous (and controversial) attorney, Sam Ingham III.

Britney chose Rosengart as her new lawyer on July 14, 2021, after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny granted her permission to hire her own attorney in her conservatorship case. The court win came after Britney’s former attorney, Sam Ingham III, resigned. Ingham had been Britney’s court-appointed lawyer since her conservatorship was created in 2008. He came under controversy in June 2021 after Britney told Judge Penny that Ingham never informed her that she could petition to end her conservatorship.

“I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again,” Britney said at the time. “Ma’am, I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I’m sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn’t know that. My attorney says I can’t—it’s not good, I can’t let the public know anything they did to me.”

Britney also claimed in court that Ingham advised her not to speak out against her conservatorship, which led many #FreeBritney supporters to question his counsel. “My lawyer, Sam, has been very scared for me to go forward because he’s saying if I speak up, I’m being overworked in that facility of that rehab place, that rehab place will sue me,” he said. “He told me I should keep it to myself. I would personally like to—actually, I’ve grown with a personal relationship with Sam, my lawyer, I’ve been talking to him like three times a week now, we’ve kind of built a relationship but I haven’t really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer by myself. And I would like to be able to do that.”

According to a July 2021 report by The New Yorker, Ingham was appointed as Britney’s lawyer after Judge Reva Goetz granted the “…Oops I Did It Again” singer’s petition at the time to waive the requirement to notify her that an attorney had been chosen on her behalf. The magazine also reported that Ingham only talked to Britney for 15 minutes two days after her conservatorship started. Sources also told The New Yorker that many close to Britney feel that Ingham was “loyal” to both the conservatorship and Jamie, despite representing Britney. Jacqueline Butcher, a family friend of Britney’s who attended her conservatorship hearing in 2007, claimed to The New Yorker that Jamie told her that Ingham reports Britney’s “movements and activities” to him.

As for why Ingham resigned, TMZ reported in July 2021 that he was “extremely upset” that his client told the judge that she didn’t know she could file for her conservatorship to end. Sources told the site that Ingham “regularly” talked to Britney about her legal options, including the end of her conservatorship, but she “never wanted to pull the plug.”

So that’s a recap of Britney and Ingham’s relationship. But who is Britney Spears’ new lawyer and what is Mathew Rosengart’s net worth? Read on for what we know about Britney’s new attorney.

Who is Mathew Rosengart?

So who is Mathew Rosengart? Rosengart is the first lawyer Britney has chosen by herself since her conservatorship started in 2008. He’s a partner at the law firm Greenberg Traurig and once served as a law clerk for former New Hampshire state judge Davi Souter before he was nominated to the Supreme Court. Rosengart also worked in the Justice Department as an assistant United States Attorney in the 1990s. After he left the Justice Department, he worked as a white-collar defense attorney and civil litigator. Britney also isn’t his first celebrity client. Rosengart has also represented stars like Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, Kenneth Lonergan, Ben Affleck and Eddie Vedder.

For Sean Penn, Rosengart helped him wine a defamation case against a director who made claims about the actor’s past behavior. In the case, Rosengart produced an affidavit from Madonna, Penn’s ex-wife, that refuted the director’s allegations. In a statement to The New York Times, Penn called Rosengart “a tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles.”

What is Mathew Rosengart’s net worth?

It’s unclear how much Mathew Rosengart’s exact net worth is but if his salary is anywhere close to how much Ingham was paid, there’s no doubt he will be expensive. According to The New Yorker, Ingham’s most recent salary was $520,000 per year, which is almost $100,000 more than how much Britney is allowed to spend on her living expenses under her conservatorship. In comparison to Ingham’s $520,000 salary, Britney spent just $438,360 in 2019.

According to The New York Times, Ingham made $475 per hour, which more than the average rate, and billed 698.7 hours of work in 2019. Under her conservatorship, Britney also pays for her dad Jamie Spears’ lawyers. Jamie, who Britney is actively trying to remove from her estate, has been one of Britney’s conservators since her conservatorship was created. According to Forbes, court records from 2018 to 2019 reveal that Jamie’s law firm at the time, Freeman, Freeman and Smiley, charged Britney $170,000 for her father’s legal fees.

So while Rosengart’s exact salary from Britney’s conservatorship isn’t known, if these other legal numbers prove anything, his pay is likely in the six figures.

