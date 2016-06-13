The Best Maternity Swimsuits to Bring Your Bump to the Beach

If you’re pregnant this summer, chances are you’re trying to figure out when—and if—you have to make the switch to maternity swimsuits. Do you really have to ditch your favorite bikinis? Will that one-piece stretch just a liiittle bit further around the waist? Do cute tankinis actually exist? Well, we’ve done a little recon, and found that if you are starting to feel like you might pop out of your current collection of bathing suits, there are some wearable, affordable options out there designed to accommodate a beach-bound bump all the way to the third trimester.

Bikinis are still very much on the table if those are your preferred style—just look for something with fuller coverage if you’re concerned about comfort and fit, and shop around at Target, H&M, or Old Navy for an inexpensive suit you won’t mind only wearing a few times if you’re going to need a size larger than you’d usually wear.

Click through the gallery to shop maternity one-pieces, tankinis, and bikinis, some of which are explicitly designed for covering up a bump and others of which feature pregnancy-friendly details like supportive underwire cups and shirred waists.