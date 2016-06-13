StyleCaster
The Best Maternity Swimsuits to Bring Your Bump to the Beach

The Best Maternity Swimsuits to Bring Your Bump to the Beach

The Best Maternity Swimsuits to Bring Your Bump to the Beach
If you’re pregnant this summer, chances are you’re trying to figure out when—and if—you have to make the switch to maternity swimsuits. Do you really have to ditch your favorite bikinis? Will that one-piece stretch just a liiittle bit further around the waist? Do cute tankinis actually exist? Well, we’ve done a little recon, and found that if you are starting to feel like you might pop out of your current collection of bathing suits, there are some wearable, affordable options out there designed to accommodate a beach-bound bump all the way to the third trimester.

Bikinis are still very much on the table if those are your preferred style—just look for something with fuller coverage if you’re concerned about comfort and fit, and shop around at Target, H&M, or Old Navy for an inexpensive suit you won’t mind only wearing a few times if you’re going to need a size larger than you’d usually wear.

Click through the gallery to shop maternity one-pieces, tankinis, and bikinis, some of which are explicitly designed for covering up a bump and others of which feature pregnancy-friendly details like supportive underwire cups and shirred waists.

Lace Maternity One-Piece Swimsuit, $98; at A Pea in the Pod

Liz Lange for Target Maternity Geo Print Tie-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.99; at Target

Maternal America Ruched Maternity Tankini Swimsuit, $134.40; at Nordstrom

Amoralia Juniper One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit, $75; at Nordstrom

Fuller Bust Mix and Match Mesh Insert T-Back DD-G Bikini Top, $31; at ASOS

Maternity Wrap Front Swimsuit, $41; at ASOS

Emma-Jane Maternity Swim Cross-Back Swimsuit, $37; at Fig Leaves

Izabal Halter One-Piece Swimsuit, $128; at Albion

Motherhood Maternity Tankini Swimsuit, $38.98; at Destination Maternity

Anita Paradise Beach Kamaka Maternity Tankini, $59; at South Beach Swimsuits

La Blanca Twist Front Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit, $109; at Nordstrom

One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit, $65; at Thyme Maternity

Maternity Cinched Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $39; at Old Navy

Mama Patterned Swimsuit, $29.99; at H&M

Bleu Rod Beattie Molded Underwire Bra Top, $81; at Everything But Water

