First Maternity Looks: Kim Kardashian Certainly Isn’t Taking A Page From Kate Middleton’s Playbook

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware that Kim Kardashian announced that she’s three months pregnant with rapper/fashion designer beau Kanye West‘s baby. Thus, the inevitable has arrived: Her first maternity look. While most pregnant ladies are home with their loved ones on New Year’s Eve and not out hosting parties at Las Vegas nightclubs, Kardashian is never one to follow the pack. She and Yeezy stepped out to 1OAK, where she wore a sheer Julien Macdonald dress to debut her baby bump.

Naturally, we have to compare Kim to another high-profile pregnant lady: Kate Middleton, aka the Duchess of Cambridge! Obviously, the royal’s first maternity look (above right) was, um, a bit more demure than the reality royal’s, but we have to ask: Whose first look did you love more, and whose mom-to-be style are you most excited to see? Vote below!