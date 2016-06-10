StyleCaster
Share

Baby Bump + Bikini = Adorable

What's hot
StyleCaster

Baby Bump + Bikini = Adorable

by
Baby Bump + Bikini = Adorable
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Instagram/@kristennoelcrawley

Ah, the bump ’Gram—practically as much a rite of passage for modern moms as morning sickness or the switch to stretchy pants. And what better way to show off your progress (and rack up the heart emojis in your comments) than by posing in a bikini, whether on a beach or by the pool?

MORE: A Gratuitous Guide to 40 Celebrities Wearing Bathing Suits

Suffice it to say, we’re on board with the trend, because, well, it’s just pretty damn cute. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 30 photos from our favorite bloggers, models, celebrities, and cool fashion moms rocking maternity bikinis. If you’re pregnant, consider it inspo for your summer wardrobe; if not, we can guarantee you’ll at least find some chic feeds to follow.

MORE: Pregnant Street Style! 40 Ways to Look Chic When You’re Expecting

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Behati Prinsloo

Photo: instagram / @behatiprinsloo

Candice Swanepoel

Photo: instagram / @angelcandices

Tori Praver

Photo: instagram / @toripraver

Molly Guy

Photo: instagram / @stonefoxbride

Taylor Tomasi-Hill

Photo: instagram / @ttomasihill

Yasmin Sewell

Photo: instagram / @yasminsewell

Chriselle Lim

Photo: instagram / @chrisellelim

Kristen Noel Crawley

Photo: instagram / @kristennoelcrawley

Mattie James

Photo: instagram / @themattiejames

Margherita Missoni

Photo: instagram / @mmmargherita

Marta Ferri

Photo: instagram / @martaferrimartaferri

Amanda Booth

Photo: instagram / @amanda_booth

Jemima Kirke

Photo: instagram / @domino_kirke

Samantha Wennerstrom

Photo: Could I Have That

Jaime King

Photo: instagram / @jaime_king

Tara Lynn

Photo: instagram / @taralynn

Janelly Marie

Photo: instagram

Amber Fillerup Clark

Photo: instagram / @amberfillerup

Bar Refaeli

Photo: instagram / @barrefaeli

Anne Hathaway

Photo: instagram / @annehathaway

Rachel Parcell

Photo: instagram / @rachparcell

Tess Holliday

Photo: instagram / @tessholliday

Maria Dueñas Jacobs

Photo: instagram / @mduenasjacobs

Christy Dawn Petersen

Photo: instagram / @crittycat00

Samantha Wennerstrom

Photo: instagram / @couldihavethat

Ashley Sirah Nicole Chea

Photo: instagram / @watermeloneggrolls

Karolina Kurkova

Photo: instagram / @karolinakurkova

Nicole Trunfio

Photo: instagram / @nictrunfio

Melissa Sonico

Photo: instagram / @melissasonico

Sheila Marquez

Photo: instagram / @sheilamarquez_

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Street Style Guide to Slogan Tees

The Street Style Guide to Slogan Tees
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share