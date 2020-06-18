Zara Has Me Ready To Spend My Whole Summer In Colorful Suits

There was a time when I truly believed only Hillary Clinton could rock a brightly-colored power suit, and boy oh boy, was I wrong. Fast-forward to 2020 and the matching suit trend is alive and well, courtesy of Zara’s summer offerings. You want a bright fuchsia pantsuit hotter than any itty bitty minidress or bikini? Coming right up. An oversized cerulean jacket with perfectly-matching culottes for bougie brunch vibes? Sorted. This look isn’t going anywhere, and if you don’t have at least one bold suit in your closet, it’s time to stop buying sundresses and invest in one ASAP.

I used to think of suiting as an exclusively winter trend, but there are tons of ways to give this cold-weather look a summertime refresh. Lightweight fabrics like linen are delightful in the heat, and you can swap long pants for wide-leg culottes, matching miniskirts or some other alternative. Underneath the suit, ditch a classic white button-down and throw on a crop top, bralette or bodysuit. Voila! Summer upgrade, unlocked.

While neutrals are more on-trend than ever, don’t be shy when it comes to selecting your suit colorway. Go bright, baby! Hot pink, lime green or vibrant coral are all spectacular options. I’ll also never say no to a crisp summer white, especially when accessorized with colorful earrings or a neon heel! If you aren’t sure what you’re looking for, I highly recommend hitting up Zara to see what’s available—or, you can scroll my expertly-curated lineup below.

Let’s put it this way: I’ve never met a colorful suit I didn’t like, but I really, really like these. Enjoy!

This Lime Green Moment

If neons scare you, this pastel lime green dream is the answer to you co-ord-loving prayers

This All-Blue Energy

If you run hot, pants aren’t the move for you, no matter how lightweight. This blue shorts set is a summer happy hour dream come true.

This Hot Pink Fantasy

If you really can’t decide what color statement suit to buy, here’s a pro tip: Hot pink has never failed anyone, ever.

This Coral Masterpiece

There are even more suits on the Zara site, but I’ll leave you with this coral one, which is definitely the suiting equivalent of a mermaid tail.

