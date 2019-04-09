It’s Finally Matching Set Season, Y’all

Scroll To See More Images

Years ago, what can only be described as a beautiful movement in fashion began to emerge: People were no longer expected to wear different tops and bottoms. Instead of expending the mental work to style a full-blown outfit, people were allowed—nay, encouraged—to buy outfits in matching sets, and to wear them as matching sets. Combining a tee with jeans was for the birds; the new thing to do was wear head-to-toe hot pink satin, or head-to-toe animal print, or head-to-toe black—you get the picture.

For too long, the lazy fashion girl’s options were restricted to dresses, jumpsuits and rompers. If she didn’t feel like figuring out which top went with which skirt, she could throw on one of these all-in-one looks and effectively call it a day. But what if she wasn’t in the mood to wear a dress, jumpsuit or romper? What then? Until the advent of the matching set trend, she couldn’t have her sartorial cake and eat it, too; ease and options were mutually exclusive. But now, she had a veritable plethora of all-in-one outfits to choose from—and on days when she was feeling particularly adventurous, she could split her matching sets in half and mix different tops with different bottoms (an opportunity dresses, jumpsuits and rompers—no matter how wonderful—never afforded her).

These days, matching sets are so ubiquitous it’s almost hard to imagine the years we spent without them. Matching your top to your skirt is endlessly en vogue—and particularly so during the calendar’s warmest months, when we’re most apt to simplify our ensembles (and prioritize things like getting the eff outside, instead). Matching sets are available in every shade of the rainbow, every print or pattern, every textile and every silhouette. There’s a matching set out there for everyone, no matter their aesthetic—leaving us with one simple task: find the right one (or ones) for us.

1. PrettyLittleThing Tassel Trim Two-Piece, $34 at ASOS

Perfect for the bar and brunch, alike.

2. Another Reason Tie-Dye Two-Piece, $64 at ASOS

Elevate your athleisure wardrobe with this seriously eye-catching two-piece.

3. Breaking Up Set, $30 at Nasty Gal

The sleekest way to step out this spring/summer.

4. Milk It Faux Snakeskin Two-Piece, $56 at ASOS

Because colorful animal prints are always a good idea.

5. Eco Yarn Two-Piece, $45 at ASOS

A two-piece that’s as fit for summer as it is for winter.

6. Make My Day Set, $148 at Free People

Beware: This set’s so cute (and cozy) you might just want to live in it.

7. Petersyn Basil Two-Piece, $398 at Revolve

Date night calls.

8. Montauk Dunes Set, $128 at Free People

Sweater sets are officially our new favorite thing.

9. Beach Riot x Revolve Bali Two-Piece, $160 at Revolve

Because 2018’s tropical print trend isn’t going anywhere.

10. Gold Ruche Satin Two-Piece, $76 at Nasty Gal

Quite possibly the chicest take on 2019’s aughts trend yet.

11. Neon Rose Relaxed Celestial Two-Piece, $78 at ASOS

Space prints are becoming increasingly pervasive, and we’re definitely not mad about it.

12. UNIQUE21 Boyfriend Two-Piece, $90 at ASOS

When isn’t neon the palette of the season?

13. Na-kd Plisse Two-Piece, $85 at ASOS

Retro as hell—and at the top of our wishlist.

14. Missguided Feather Print Two-Piece, $50 at ASOS

Basically pajamas that are nice enough to wear outdoors.

15. Orianna Set, $108 at Free People

A distinctly tailored take on a traditionally lazy-girl trend.

16. Darling Set, $98 at Free People

This matching set has us planning our next (Instagrammable) vacation.

17. FashionKilla Maxi Jacket Two-Piece, $76.50 at ASOS

Loungewear at its most sophisticated.

18. Club L Sparkle Two-Piece, $42 at ASOS

Yup, you can officially wear matching sets to The Club.

19. Bali Orange Sunshine Set, $178 at Free People

The lowest-key way to look cute while running errands.

20. In My Sky Two-Piece, $102 at Lulu’s

We’re planning a beachside date night just to have an excuse to do this matching set justice.

21. Milk It Space Print Two-Piece, $116 at ASOS

Why reserve your love of astrology for conversation when you could literally wear it?

22. Glamorous Tassel-Tie Patchwork Two-Piece, $28 at ASOS

Oh yeah, shorts are totally on the sartorial menu.

23. Striped Set, $38 at Forever 21

Pinstripes, ruffled sleeves, button-front skirts—spring staples, encapsulated in a single trendy set.

24. Settle the Score Set, $30 at Nasty Gal

Prefer all-white-everything to all-black-everything? No problem.

25. Anahi Lace-Up Two-Piece, $76 at Lulus

Because when a two-piece offers to render you a walking work of art, you accept.

26. Outrageous Fortune Chain Print Two-Piece, $48 at ASOS

For moments when one animal print simply isn’t enough.

27. Printed Two-Piece, $56.50 at ASOS

There are so many aesthetics operating in this two-piece at once.

28. All Stripes of Rad Two-Piece, $45 at Nasty Gal

Perfect as separates—even more perfect together.

29. Moss Copenhagen Button-Front Two-Piece, $40.50 at ASOS

This two-piece is cooler than we are.

30. Nesha Multi-Stripe Two-Piece, $79 at Lulus

Practically begging to be Instagrammed.

31. Snake a Piece of My Heart Two-Piece, $44 at Nasty Gal

Another club-approved matching set, because gone are the days of styling an outfit on Saturday night.

32. Alayna Set, $187 at Free People

So stunning—and veritably versatile. (Because you don’t always have to wear both pieces together.)

33. Hard Works Paisley Off Two-Piece, $40 at Nasty Gal

A matching set sure to render you the queen you are.

34. Lovers + Friends Metaya Two-Piece, $366 at Revolve

A two-piece that’ll take you from brunch to dinner—and back.

35. Tropical Split-Front Beach Pants Two-Piece, $28 at ASOS

Pants with thigh-high slits are definitely a power move.

36. Lost Ink Button-Front Two-Piece, $37 at ASOS

There’s nothing wrong with a more classic take on a trend.

37. Glamorous Candy Stripe Two-Piece, $31.50 at ASOS

Everything about this set—the color, the print, the ruffled details—is adorable.

38. Big Love Paisley Two-Piece, $30 at Nasty Gal

So cool we can’t stop staring.

39. Ebonie n Ivory Tie-Front Denim Lace Two-Piece, $56 at ASOS

Because denim and lace is a pretty unstoppable combination.

40. Beach Riot x Revolve Piper Two-Piece, $158 at Revolve

How many tropical print matching sets is too many tropical print matching sets?

41. PrettyLittleThing Beach Geo Print Two-Piece, $59 at ASOS

Bras definitely count as tops if they match your pants.

42. Wavy Striped Vented Two-Piece, $40.80 at Forever 21

Straight out of the ’70s—and into your shopping bag.

43. Senorita Floral Print Beach Pants Two-Piece, $23.50 at ASOS

Everything about this silhouette is perfect.

44. Honey Punch Tie-Front Tropical Two-Piece, $28.50 at ASOS

Because matching sets and mini skirts are far from mutually exclusive.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.