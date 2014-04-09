21 Matching Sets That Are Ideal For Warm Weather

Remember when you were a kid and your mom used to dress you in matching outfits (“coordinates” they were called)? Most of the time they’d be covered in flowers or butterflies, and you probably swore that once you were old enough to dress yourself you would never be caught dead in anything dorky like that again.

Well, thanks to a new trend that we’ve all been obsessing over, you’re about to break that rule you made when you were young. Celebrities, bloggers and fashion enthusiasts all over the world have started to rock crop tops and skirts that have matching prints, which means that stores and sites everywhere will be selling similar items in stores as you’re reading this.

If you aren’t so much into the whole floral thing, there’s still a matching skirt and top set for you. With plain colors, simple patterns and lace, we’re sure that you’ll find a matching set to rock this spring. And Beyonce and Rihanna wear them, so if you can’t find any other reason to buy one of these matching sets, that should be enough.

Click through the slideshow to see some of our favorite matching sets perfect for the warm weather.