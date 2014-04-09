StyleCaster
21 Matching Sets That Are Ideal For Warm Weather

21 Matching Sets That Are Ideal For Warm Weather

Kristen Bousquet
by
21 Matching Sets That Are Ideal For Warm Weather
Remember when you were a kid and your mom used to dress you in matching outfits (“coordinates” they were called)?  Most of the time they’d be covered in flowers or butterflies, and you probably swore that once you were old enough to dress yourself you would never be caught dead in anything dorky like that again.

Well, thanks to a new trend that we’ve all been obsessing over, you’re about to break that rule you made when you were young. Celebrities, bloggers and fashion enthusiasts all over the world have started to rock crop tops and skirts that have matching prints, which means that stores and sites everywhere will be selling similar items in stores as you’re reading this.

If you aren’t so much into the whole floral thing, there’s still a matching skirt and top set for you. With plain colors, simple patterns and lace, we’re sure that you’ll find a matching set to rock this spring. And Beyonce and Rihanna wear them, so if you can’t find any other reason to buy one of these matching sets, that should be enough.

Click through the slideshow to see some of our favorite matching sets perfect for the warm weather.

1 of 21

Anouk Florette Set; $76 at pixiemarket.com

Carole Floral Crop Top In Scuba; $20 at missguided.co.uk

Adelle Floral Print Asymmetric Skirt; $20 at missguided.co.uk

Fire Pompom-Trim Cami; $39.00 at urbanoutfitters.com

Fire Pompom-Trim Short; $49 at urbanoutfitters.com

 

AQUA Top Floral Linen Crop; $47 at bloomingdales.com

AQUA Skirt Floral Linen; $63 at bloomingdales.com

 

Forever 21 Romantic Rose Skirt Set; $25 at forever21.com

Tropic Muse Short Set; $65 at pixiemarket.com

Native Rose Shorts in Patchwork Geo Rose Tile Print; $90 at asos.com

Native Rose Camisole Top in Patchwork Geo Rose Print; $85 at asos.com

Moto Tencil Leopard T-Shirt and Leopard Flippy Skirt; $67 at topshop.com

Moto Floral Western Jacket and Hotpants; $45 at topshop.com

Texture Crop Top and Midi Skirt; $107 at topshop.com

Grey Quilted Dress Cute Matching Set; $55 at pixiemarket.com

Nasty Gal Collection Unruly Heart Leather Skirt; $150 at nastygal.com

Nasty Gal Collection Try To Defy Leather Bustier; $80 at nastygal.com

Pop Boutique Crop Top in Floral Print; $30 at asos.com

Pop Boutique Shorts in Floral Print; $37 at asos.com

Nasty Gal Collection Virtue and Vice Embroidered Shorts; $120 at nastygal.com

Nasty Gal Collection Virtue and Vice Embroidered Tank; $90 at nastygal.com

ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Shorts In Stripe; $60 at asos.com

ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Sweatshirt In Stripe; $60 at asos.com

ASOS Reflective Palm Print Crop Top; $37 at asos.com

ASOS Refelctive Palm Print Short; $37 at asos.com

ASOS Blouse with Curved Hem in Giraffe Stripe; $53 at asos.com

ASOS Shorts in Giraffe Print; $60 at asos.com

Warehouse Geo Soft Short; $60 at asos.com

Warehouse Geo Cropped Boxy Shirt; $65 at asos.com

Band of Gypsies Cami Top in Floral Print; $47 at asos.com

Band of Gypsies Shorts in Floral Print; $47 at asos.com

ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Floral Shorts; $65 at asos.com

ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Floral Shell Top; $60 at asos.com

 

ASOS Jacket In Floral Print and Embellishment; $112 at asos.com

ASOS Shorts In Floral Print and Embellishment; $75 at asos.com

