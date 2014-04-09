21 Matching Sets That Are Ideal For Warm Weather

Remember when you were a kid and your mom used to dress you in matching outfits (“coordinates” they were called)? Most of the time they’d be covered in flowers or butterflies, and you probably swore that once you were old enough to dress yourself you would never be caught dead in anything dorky like that again.
Well, thanks to a new trend that we’ve all been obsessing over, you’re about to break that rule you made when you were young. Celebrities, bloggers and fashion enthusiasts all over the world have started to rock crop tops and skirts that have matching prints, which means that stores and sites everywhere will be selling similar items in stores as you’re reading this.
If you aren’t so much into the whole floral thing, there’s still a matching skirt and top set for you. With plain colors, simple patterns and lace, we’re sure that you’ll find a matching set to rock this spring. And Beyonce and Rihanna wear them, so if you can’t find any other reason to buy one of these matching sets, that should be enough.
Click through the slideshow to see some of our favorite matching sets perfect for the warm weather.
Native Rose Shorts in Patchwork Geo Rose Tile Print; $90 at asos.com
Native Rose Camisole Top in Patchwork Geo Rose Print; $85 at asos.com
Moto Tencil Leopard T-Shirt and Leopard Flippy Skirt; $67 at topshop.com
Moto Floral Western Jacket and Hotpants; $45 at topshop.com
Nasty Gal Collection Unruly Heart Leather Skirt; $150 at nastygal.com
Nasty Gal Collection Try To Defy Leather Bustier; $80 at nastygal.com
Pop Boutique Crop Top in Floral Print; $30 at asos.com
Pop Boutique Shorts in Floral Print; $37 at asos.com
Nasty Gal Collection Virtue and Vice Embroidered Shorts; $120 at nastygal.com
Nasty Gal Collection Virtue and Vice Embroidered Tank; $90 at nastygal.com
ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Shorts In Stripe; $60 at asos.com
ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Sweatshirt In Stripe; $60 at asos.com
ASOS Reflective Palm Print Crop Top; $37 at asos.com
ASOS Refelctive Palm Print Short; $37 at asos.com
ASOS Blouse with Curved Hem in Giraffe Stripe; $53 at asos.com
ASOS Shorts in Giraffe Print; $60 at asos.com
Warehouse Geo Soft Short; $60 at asos.com
Warehouse Geo Cropped Boxy Shirt; $65 at asos.com
Band of Gypsies Cami Top in Floral Print; $47 at asos.com
Band of Gypsies Shorts in Floral Print; $47 at asos.com
ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Floral Shorts; $65 at asos.com
ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Floral Shell Top; $60 at asos.com
ASOS Jacket In Floral Print and Embellishment; $112 at asos.com
ASOS Shorts In Floral Print and Embellishment; $75 at asos.com