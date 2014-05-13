12 Perfect Matching Separates For Spring

Why bother stressing over putting together an outfit when you can hop onto one of spring’s hottest trends, and wear matching separates instead?
For years, an unofficial style rule existed that being too matchy-matchy was a giant fashion faux pas, but designers have reinvented two-piee outfits (be it a crop top and pencil skirt, culottes and a boxy top, or a bralette and skinny pants) and the results are pretty perfect.
We sourced our favorites, from a wide range of designers and retailers, at a variety of price points, all of which are going to be pretty hard to resist, so click through and start shopping!
Pixie Market neon lace matching set, $174; available at Pixie Market.
Topshop moto aloha print shirt, $68 and moto aloha print culottes, $64; available at Topshop.
H&M denim bustier, $39.95 and denim skirt, $59.95; available at H&M.
Dolce & Gabbana floral-print jacquard top, $875 and floral-print jacquard high-waisted shorts, $875; available at Dolce & Gabbana.
Joe Fresh flower print silk shirt, $59 and flower print silk pant, $69; available at Joe Fresh.
Suno printed cotton-poplin top, $390 and Suno printed cotton-poplin shorts, $450; available at Net-a-Porter.
H&M shimmery bustier, $29.95 and suit pants, $29.95; available at H&M.
Nicholas zipper detail asymmetrical bra, $270 and angled zipper detail striped skirt, $395; available at Intermix.
Christopher Kane metallic PVC-trimmed wool-crepe top, $930 and metallic PVC-trimmed wool-crepe mini skirt, $765; available at Net-a-Porter.
Topshop texture crop tee, $64 and texture gathered knee midi skirt, $90; available at Topshop.
Tibi Fiore Di Cactus sleeveless top, $265 and Fiore Di Cactus track pant, $325; available at Tibi.
Boden embroidered flower top, $148 and flower organza skirt, $158; available at Boden.