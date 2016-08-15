25 Matching Sets That Prove Two Is Better than One

You know the song by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock that goes “It takes two to make a thing go right / It takes two to make it outta sight”? It crossed my mind while obsessing over the two-piece outfit trend, and now I can’t seem to get it out of my head—kind of like the fact that I need to buy a matching set ASAP. Because when it comes to fashion, two is better than one, and while we’d all love to get our hands on one of Gucci’s printed sets, many affordable brands such as Topshop, Genuine People, Reformation, and Pixie Market have also thankfully adopted the twosies trend.

Beyond the runways, several celebrities have been spotted looking matchy-matchy in two-piece outfits recently, including Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, who’s worn three different matching sets at the Rio Olympics all in one week. I don’t blame her for embracing the look—it’s easy, stress-free, and effortlessly cool. And since I know I’m not the only one searching for my perfect duo, I’ve rounded up 25 of the best two-piece outfits you can buy in the gallery ahead.