These Matching Coats & Gloves Call For A Bougie Monochrome Moment

Growing up, I was always the kind of kid who would roll her eyes when my mom forced me to wear gloves on a chilly day. Why did my childhood self associate bundling up with not looking cool?! In 2021, chic outerwear is an absolute must, and following the fashion parade that was Wednesday’s presidential inauguration, a new winter trend has emerged: Matching coats and gloves.

Yes, it’s been done before, but pretty much every great coat worn to the inauguration ceremony was accented by a pair of matching leather gloves. So classy and chic! Not to mention no frozen fingers! Suddenly, the only two pairs of gloves in my possession—a ratty knit pair I’ve had since high school and a pair with tech index fingers I hardly ever use—simply won’t cut it. I’m desperately in need of cool leather gloves that match my winter coat perfectly, and if I need to buy a new coat to make it happen, so be it!

See how easy it is for me to justify buying a new coat? And you can, too! I’m only joking; but for real: If you’re into the matching coat and glove trend happening right now, read on for seven monochrome pairings to make your heart all aflutter. Or, scroll through and find the gloves that match the coat you’ve already got at home. Who could blame you?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Chocolate Brown

Paddington Faux Fur Coat

Rich chocolatey brown always looks luxe, and this BB Dakota shearling pick is certainly no exception.

Classic Leather Gloves

For the matching look, pair it with these cashmere-lined gloves by Downholme.

Chic Crimson

Mai Double-Face Wool Coat

Take a page out of Michelle Obama’s book with this deep red hue and splurge on this beautiful wool coat by Mackage.

Thinsulate Lined Leather Gloves

It can be hard to find reds that match juuuust right, but these Pratt and Hart gloves are pretty darn close.

Classic Camel

Handmade Wool Coat

Everyone needs a classic camel coat in their closet, so you haven’t found The One, consider this pick from Mango that won’t break the bank.

Genuine Leather Touchscreen Gloves

These Warmen gloves come in two tan colorways, so you can decide for yourself which matches best. My vote is for the shade Cream over Sand.

Edgy Black

Hayden Coat

There’s nothing quite so timeless as a good black coat, and I’m currently crushing on this slightly oversized one from Reformation.

Ruffle Glove

Since black can be basic, go for a glove with a little extra flair, like this Lele Sadoughi pair with a subtle ruffle trim.

Playful Pink

Luxe Cashmere Dawson Coat

This is the exact jacket spotted on Natalie Biden at the inauguration, and even though it costs more than my monthly rent, I’m seriously considering it. This more affordable option from Cole Haan might be enough to hold me over, though.

Classic Leather Gloves

Either way, I plan on pairing my pink coat with these pale pink Downholme gloves for some subtle tonal play.

Snow White

Cream Borg Teddy Zip Pocket Coat

Winter white is always a vibe, so this Missguided teddy coat is definitely high on my To Buy list.

Leather Gloves with Button Detail

White gloves are definitely a commitment, but if you can keep them clean, the look is so good. I love the button detailing on this Nappalago pair.

Vibrant Green

Classic Lady Day Coat

Even though I’m not a fan of the fashion in Emily In Paris, I did lust after Emily’s green Chanel coat, so I’ve had my eyes on this J. Crew one ever since.

Classic Leather Gloves

Isn’t there just something so fun and whimsical about these bright green gloves? Kermit-chic, we love to see it.