Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, J.LO & SJP’s Fave Face Mask Is On Sale RN

Black Friday arrived a little early this year—and face masks, an essential accessory we didn’t even think about in 2019, are on sale. Masqd’s Black Friday sale boasts 30 percent off everything site-wide. This brand has gotten plenty of organic hype: Some of the world’s most famous fashion icons have been photographed wearing them while they run errands, exit workout classes and fetch coffee.

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Sarah Jessica Parker have all been spotted rocking Masqd’s masks. Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing the Ultra Sport Face Mask, while Sofia Richie prefers Masqd’s leopard version. And since the sale is already underway, it’s a perfect chance to get the look for less.

Even better, Masqd is a woman-owned, Los Angeles-based company that donates reusable masks to hospitals around the country through DonatePPE.org. They make masks, chains and filters, so it’s truly a one-stop shop. The masks are double-layered and have filter pockets, allowing the wearer to feel protected when they’re out and about. They also have an adjustable wire in the nose wire and soft ear loops to keep your mask in place. Basically, if you’re looking to re-up on some reusable face masks, take advantage of this sale to restock, because face masks aren’t going away anytime soon.

The 30 percent off Black Friday sale will last through Sunday, November 29, but don’t expect the most stylish masks to stay on the metaphorical shelves—these babies are going to sell out, and fast. We made shopping a little easier for you by rounding up some stand-out options (including JLo, which we’re adding to our carts right this minute).

A Statement-Making Mask

Take a walk on the wild side with the leopard-print face mask. It has an adjustable nose wire, so it won’t slip down on your face.

A Mask for Workouts

If you’re looking for a washable mask to break a sweat in, this Ultra Sport Face Mask has a mesh outside layer, which makes it easy to breathe. Plus, it has a pocket for an extra removable filter.

A Mask With Extra Protection

This black mask has a finish that prevents viruses and bacteria from attaching to the mask. You’ll feel safe and chic at the same time.