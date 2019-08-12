These Affordable Boar Bristle Brushes Remind us of The Iconic Mason Pearson

Scroll To See More Images

Boar bristle hair brushes are the gold standard type thanks to their soft touch and laundry list of hair-enhancing benefits. The iconic Mason Pearson brush is one of the most infamous boar bristle brushes and is undoubtedly the most used by professional hair stylists. Fortunately, there are plenty of Mason Pearson brush dupes on Amazon waiting to be discovered. Unlike standard brushes made from synthetic fibers and nylon, boar bristle brushes don’t pose the risk of damage and breakage. Instead, they’re actually good for you hair because they help dispense natural oils from the scalp to your strands. In this way, they’re also great for those who avoid washing their hair on a daily basis, functioning as a solid alternative to dry shampoo. It also doubles as a damage-minimizing alternative for styling tools.

Because it helps disperse oils evenly, it can straighten your locks without requiring a flat iron and can even reduce unsightly static from your strands. While Mason Pearson’s boar bristle brushes may the most universally coveted, they also come with a rather steep price point. Fortunately, there are plenty of solid dupes that will give you the same benefits as the original but won’t break the bank.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Dovahlia Boar Bristle Brush

This boar bristle brush sets includes a round brush, comb, and a carrying case, making this option ideal for jetsetters and frequent fliers. The high quality brush works for all hair types, but is especially ideal for those with course, textured, or curly hair thanks to its soft bristles and shine-infusing and moisturizing powers to evenly spread sebum from the scalp to the strands.

2. Bsisme Boar Bristle Brush

Not only do our editors love the gorgeous rose detail on this wooden paddle brush, but we also love how this model is designed with both boar bristles and nylon bristles. Boar bristles add shine and texture to your locks, while the addition of nylon helps to better de-tangle unruly knots and boost blood flow to the scalp, which can help your hair grow faster. We also love this option because it comes with a hair brush cleaning tool to keep your brush performing at its best.

3. Belula Boar Bristle Brush

We love this comprehensive set, which includes a natural bamboo brush designed with boar and nylon bristles, a de-tangling comb, a headband and a travel case for on-to-go styling. This brush is also an excellent alternative to a wet brush, as it won’t damage or break damp hair like conventional and synthetic brushes, but still offers superb knot-reducing power.