Perrie Samotin
by
Finally! Maison Martin Margiela For H&M Launches Today, See 40 Key Items Worth Buying
The Maison Martin Margiela collection for H&M has definitely harvested its fair share of buzz since it was confirmed in June that the avant-garde Belgian fashion house would be the next top designer to collaborate with the mass-market giant. What’s interesting about the line is nothing was created specifically for H&M—rather, the house re-released favorites of the innovative designer’s past creations.

After quite a lead-up —including a killer lower Manhattan launch party last month—the collection has finally hit stores. While everything in the range is like manna from heaven to fashion fans, it clocks in at a hefty 100+ items. That said, there are a few pieces that undoubtedly are the stars of the show, including sleek leather ankle booties with lucite wedges, a gigantically fabulous silver metallic candy-wrapper clutch, oversize peacoats, super-tailored blazers, stretchy trompe l’oeil bodycon tops (rereleased from 1989, we found out) and the stand-out piece, an artfully draped red gown that we’re betting will be among the quickest-selling items.

Here, we sifted through the collection to highlight the 40 key pieces that we think are worth buying (or at least knowing about). Take a look and let us know—which one(s) are you planning to scoop today?

Biker Jacket, $249

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Candy Wrapper Clutch, $59.95

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Hitched Up Dress, $199

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Plexi Wedge Ankle Boot,  $349

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Narrow Shoulder Jacket, $99

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Oversized Peacoat, $349

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Trompe L’Oeil Bodysuit, $39.95

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Oversized Turtleneck, $149

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Circle Shirt, $79.95

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Duvet Coat, $349

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Oversized Jeans, $69.95

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

A piece from the Maison Martin Margiela for H&M collection

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Plexi Wedge Boot , $399

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Car Seat Cover Dress, $349

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Faux Fur Coat, $349

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Trompe L’Oeil Tattoo Top, $49.95

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Hair Lock Necklace, $12.95

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Key Ring Necklace, $59.95

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Trompe L’Oeil Fishnet Leggings, $24.95

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Glove Clutch, $149

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Plexi Wedge Pump, $299

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Plexi Wedge Pump, $299

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Dress, $99

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Cardigan, $99

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Fusion of Two Dresses, $199

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Fusion of Skirt and Trouser, $99

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Upside Down Purse – $129

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Folded Base Tote, $199

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Knee High Leather Boot, $299

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Open Clasp Watch Bracelet, $49.95

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Painted Jeans, $99

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Glove Bag , $49.95

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Pump, $129

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Faceless Watch Bracelet, $49.95

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Darted Sweater – $129

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Leather Drainpipe Leggings – $349

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Mirror Ball Scarf, $59.95

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Sweater, $129

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Ladies Trompe L’Oeil High-top Sneaker, $129

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Guitar Shaped Weekender, $399

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

Scarves Sweater, $99

Photo: Blue Carreon/H&M

