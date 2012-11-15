Finally! Maison Martin Margiela For H&M Launches Today, See 40 Key Items Worth Buying

The Maison Martin Margiela collection for H&M has definitely harvested its fair share of buzz since it was confirmed in June that the avant-garde Belgian fashion house would be the next top designer to collaborate with the mass-market giant. What’s interesting about the line is nothing was created specifically for H&M—rather, the house re-released favorites of the innovative designer’s past creations.

After quite a lead-up —including a killer lower Manhattan launch party last month—the collection has finally hit stores. While everything in the range is like manna from heaven to fashion fans, it clocks in at a hefty 100+ items. That said, there are a few pieces that undoubtedly are the stars of the show, including sleek leather ankle booties with lucite wedges, a gigantically fabulous silver metallic candy-wrapper clutch, oversize peacoats, super-tailored blazers, stretchy trompe l’oeil bodycon tops (rereleased from 1989, we found out) and the stand-out piece, an artfully draped red gown that we’re betting will be among the quickest-selling items.

Here, we sifted through the collection to highlight the 40 key pieces that we think are worth buying (or at least knowing about). Take a look and let us know—which one(s) are you planning to scoop today?