3 Mason Jar Recipes That’ll Make Your Desk Salad a Little Less Sad

We stand behind eco-friendly foods that will make this world a more sustainable place. The UN has named 2016 as the International Year of Pulses, so learn more about why we’re taking the #PulsePledge and why you should too!

What are pulses exactly? Pulses are the delicious protein-packed sustainable foods we know as dry peas, beans, lentils, and chickpeas. Adding pulses to your diet makes eating healthy really easy and affordable.

These little superfoods are big on flavor and nutrition. Pulses have the ability to save our health, our wallets, and our planet. These plant powerhouses have the ability to make a positive impact on our food system. Here’s why:

Nutritious: Pulses are full of protein and fiber, iron and antioxidants.

Versatile: Pulses can be enjoyed and prepared in many different ways.

Sustainable: Pulse crops have low water and carbon footprints—one of the lowest of any food group.

Affordable: Pulses are an accessible and very affordable healthy food group and can be stored and bought in bulk.

Pulse Pledge: Commit to eating pulses once a week for 10 weeks and join a global food movement! Eating dry peas, lentils, beans, and chickpeas helps reduce your carbon footprint—and it’s great for your health. Every 1/2 cup of cooked pulses delivers 9 grams of protein. Get rewarded for eating these miraculous superfoods. Sign up for recipes, inspiration and the chance to win great prizes along the way. It’s FREE!

Take the “Pulse Pledge” with us and sign up at this link: PulsePledge.com // #PulsePledge

To incorporate pulses into our diet more, we’re loving mason jar salads for a beautiful, healthy, and portable homemade meal. Here are three variations of different pulse-based salads that you can get creative with as well.

Feel free to use dry beans or store-bought canned (make sure they are BPA-free cans, and organic!) if you’re in a time crunch. All pulses can be easily found in the bulk bins of almost any grocery store.

3 Mason Jar Salads with Pulses



Lentil Salad: lentils, arugula, dried cherries, pistachios, and radish + sherry vinegar and a splash of extra-virgin olive oil

Chickpea Salad: chickpeas, mixed greens, beets, goat cheese, pine nuts + lemon juice and a splash of extra-virgin olive oil

White bean salad: White beans, radicchio, tomatoes, basil, watermelon radish, balsamic vinegar and a splash of extra virgin olive oil

To assemble salad jars:



Place cooked pulses at the bottom, filling about 1/4 of the way. Next layer the greens—this should fill the jar 3/4 of the way. The 1/4 left at the top should be where you add in your nuts, cheese, radish, and extra crunchy bits. When you’re ready to eat your salad, top with just a dash of olive oil and some acidity like vinegar and lemon juice, and some salt and pepper. Shake it up, and you’re ready to dig in!

Photography by: Emily Knecht

How You Glow is the lifestyle source for health-driven, pleasure-seeking individuals who desire to live a balanced, nourished life. We offer tips, tricks, and solutions on how to get the GLOW, which we define as positive vibrational energy that radiates from the inside out. Most importantly, we inspire our readers to live delicious, vibrant lives, one experience at a time. Follow along on Instagram at @howyouglow.