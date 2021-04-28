Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Mason Is Almost as Tall as She Is in New Rare Photos

Keeping up and growing up. Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 11-year-old son, is almost as tall as his mom in new rare photos of the mother-and-son at dinner.

Kourtney and Mason were photographed on Wednesday, April 27, as they headed to Nobu Malibu in Malibu, California. For the occasion, Kourtney wore a long, pinstripe gray jacket over a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white, pointed-toe heels. Mason, for his part, wore a black beanie and a black face mask with a “Notorious B.I.G. T-Shirt.” Mason—who is Scott and Kourtney’s eldest son—also looked almost as tall his mom as the two walked to the restaurant. (Kourtney, FYI, is 5′1″.)

While at dinner, Kourtney took to her Instagram Story with a picture of her and Mason‘s food with the caption, “date night with my son.” Mason is Kourtney and Scott‘s first child. The former couple, who split in 2015 after almost a decade of on-again, off-again dating, also share 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.

In an Instagram in June 2020, Kourtney revealed how she and Scott are teaching their kids about racism. “As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe,” Kourtney captioned a photo of her and Mason on a boat. “The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare [sic] the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable. I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year.”

She continued, “I encourage other mothers to join me in using this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything. Allow conversation without judgement, and learn from our children too. We don’t know it all. My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together.”

Kourtney ended her post by dedicating herself to being a “better“ mother to her children. “I’ve felt like I’ve always been on the right side of this, but I have a lot to learn and want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person,” she wrote.