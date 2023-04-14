Why Mason Disick Wasn’t in Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Special

After a weekend to remember, many KarJenner fans, who are quick to keep up, are asking: where was Mason Disick at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married for a third time on May 22, 2022, at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana, in Portofino, Italy. The couple held their reception at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle near their wedding venue. Kourtney and Travis married legally at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, in May 2022, with close friends and family. They had their first wedding—which they referred to as a “practice wedding”—in Las Vegas in April 2022 following the Grammy Awards.

The two recorded the wedding for a Hulu special called ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis before the third season of The Kardashians airs. So after appearing missing in the special, where was Kourtney’s first born son during their third wedding? Read more to see where Mason Disick was during Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding.

Where was Mason Disick during Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding?

Where was Mason Disick during Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding? He was still there! He just wasn’t filmed during ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis. In a pre-wedding event before the actual ceremony, Mason was walking behind his siblings Reign and Penelope and his cousin North West.

In previous episodes of The Kardashians, Mason’s aunt Kim and grandma Kris praised his behavior in having a new step-dad. “His tune has totally changed since the engagement,” Kim said in a conversation with Kris Jenner. “I heard him say to North, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t so bad. You know, they’re not these evil people you see in the movies. It’s just not like that.’” Kim also revealed that Mason asked to be dropped off at the Blink-182 drummer’s studio and was “excited” to see him.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight on May 26, 2022, that he and his siblings—”always hoped” Kourtney would reunite with their dad, Scott Disick, before her wedding to Travis in May 2022. “Scott and Kourtney’s kids are happy, but naturally, always hoped that there was a chance their parents would get back together.” The ex-couple dated on and off since 2005 and finally ended their relationship in 2015. According to Entertainment Tonight’s source, Scott still seems to have trouble with his ex’s new relationship. The insider added, “Scott has been having a hard time with Kourtney and Travis’ marriage, but he is doing as well as he can be.”

Kourtney and Scott have three children Mason (born 2009), Penelope (born 2012) and Reign (born 2014). In an episode of the podcast Not Skinny, Not Fat Kourtney talked about how her eldest wants to be out of the spotlight. “He does not like it. He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media,” she explained. “He doesn’t love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.” Another person who actually didn’t go to the wedding and hates the spotlight as well is Kourtney’s brother Rob Kardashian. “Rob knew Kourtney and Travis’ wedding would be a big affair with cameras and paparazzi, so he decided not to go,” a source told ET at the time. “He likes to stay out of the limelight and feels more comfortable attending more private family events and parties where he can be more under the radar.”

Travis proposed to Kourtney in Montecito Beach, CA in October 2021 surrounded by roses and candles. They announced the news of their engagement in an Instagram post on October 17, 2021, captioning the post, “forever @travisbarker.”

Kourtney and Travis got unofficially married in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, after Travis performed at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. According to a source to People on May 2, 2022, the couple headed to Europe to scout for wedding destinations for their “bigger wedding.” “Kourtney and Travis had a wonderful trip to Italy. Their first stop in Milan was wedding-related,” the insider said. “They are getting married soon.”

Before their third wedding, Kourtney’s kids did not attend their two weddings but she did in fact visit her kids after her legal wedding. A source told People that “After they got married in Santa Barbara, they came back to L.A. to be with their kids. Kourtney was beaming. She feels beyond lucky to be Travis’ wife.” Travis has two kids of his own Landon (born 2003) and Alabama (born 2005). Though the couple is extremely open to having more children “The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love,” Kourtney said in a confessional on the Kardashians. “I am really close with Travis’ kids, and I love them, and it’s a beautiful thing. Travis is a really amazing father. It’s one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient,” she added. “I think because we’ve all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It’s all I could ever want.”

Directly after the wedding, Scott Disick hung out with his kids on his birthday May 26, 2022. The Talentless founder was not invited to Kourtney and Travis’ extravagant wedding in Italy on May 22, 2022, so he decided to take a solo trip. His kids attended the wedding, and once they landed back in the U.S., Scott gushed about how much he loved his “crew.” “Got my crew with me,” he captioned a blurry photo of him and his kids on his Instagram story on May 25, 2022. He then posted a video of his kids dog-piling him. “Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!,” Scott captioned the video.

‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis and The Kardashians are available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.