Kourtney’s Son Just Reacted to Having Travis as a ‘Stepdad’ After ‘Always Hoping’ She’d Get Back With Scott

A new addition. Mason Disick is OK with mom Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship with him and his siblings. In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Mason’s aunt, Kim Kardashian, revealed that the 12-year-old is content with Travis being his new stepdad and even gave her daughter, North West, advice on her mom dating, Pete Davidson, after Kim’s divorce from North’s father, Kanye West.

“His tune has totally changed since the engagement,” Kim said in a conversation with Kris Jenner. “I heard him say to North, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t so bad. You know, they’re not these evil people you see in the movies. It’s just not like that.’” Kim also revealed that Mason asked to be dropped off at the Blink-182 drummer’s studio and was “excited” to see him.

Mason’s reaction comes a week after an insider told Entertainment Tonight on May 26, 2022, that he and his siblings—Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—”always hoped” Kourtney would reunite with their dad, Scott Disick, before her wedding to Travis in May 2022. “Scott and Kourtney’s kids are happy, but naturally, always hoped that there was a chance their parents would get back together.” Kourtney and Scott have three kids together—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. The ex-couple dated on and off since 2005 and finally ended their relationship in 2015. According to Entertainment Tonight’s source, Scott still seems to have trouble with his ex’s new relationship. The insider added, “Scott has been having a hard time with Kourtney and Travis’ marriage, but he is doing as well as he can be.”

Scott recently hung out with his kids on his birthday May 26, 2022. The Talentless founder was not invited to Kourtney and Travis’ extravagant wedding in Italy on May 22, 2022, so he decided to take a solo trip. His kids attended the wedding, and once they landed back in the U.S., Scott gushed about how much he loved his “crew.” “Got my crew with me,” he captioned a blurry photo of him and his kids on his Instagram story on May 25, 2022. He then posted a video of his kids dog-piling him. “Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!,” Scott captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s family is also getting bigger. In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she and Travis are trying to have a baby and are doing panchakarma cleanses to help her have healthy eggs. Kourtney also is the new stepmom to Travis’ kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. A source told HollywoodLife on May 27, 2022, “She genuinely loves those kids and she goes out of her way to show it. It’s easier than the typical situation because she’s known them for years, so they have a very strong foundation already. But she definitely goes above and beyond to make sure they feel she’s there for them and wants them around. She’s always getting them thoughtful gifts and of course trying to convince them to eat healthy food, just like she does with her own kids.”

