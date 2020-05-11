‘The Masked Singer’ Is Coming Back for Season 4 Even Sooner Than We Thought

With season 3 of The Masked Singer wrapping up in May 2020, fans of the hit Fox competition series have their sights set on one thing: All The Masked Singer season 4 release date, spoilers, and news details they can get their hands on. Lucky enough for you, we have updates directly from Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch to share.

And if you’re not familiar with The Masked Singer yet, allow me to introduce you to your next obsession. This insanely popular show is equal parts singing competition as it is a guessing game. Contestants—who run the celebrity gamut from actors and models to music artists—dress up in elaborately designed costumes that also happen to conceal their true identities. They perform for a panel of judges whose sole job is to try to figure out who the person behind the mask really is. As you can imagine, that gets messy.

Things also changed for Season 3 of The Masked Singer, when the series’ showrunner decided to stagger the competitors’ introductions. Instead of introducing all the season’s contestants in Episode 1, they are revealed over the course of three separate groupings. Showrunner Izzie Pick-Ibarra explained the changes to Billboard in Jan. 2020:

“We changed the format up to make three mini-seasons,” Pick-Ibarra said. “So we have six singers in each mini-season: groups A, B and C. We start with six in a group and they get whittled down to three. Then we go to the next group and the next and then we bring all the singers together so you have nine champions from the groups and they’ll compete against one another to the end.”

Why the change? If you’ve watched Season 3 so far—which is wrapping up on May 20—then you probably know why. “It helps the viewers when we have a cast as large as ours and it’s hard to track people’s stories and personalities if you’re flip-flopping between 18 people from the get-go,” Pick-Ibarra explained. “It’s a way to let viewers know them in smaller groups, and by the time they come together, they have a handle on who each are over 19 episodes.”

For everything we know about other Masked Singer changes—you know, like a new season—just keep reading.

Is Season 4 Confirmed?

Yes! The Masked Singer season 4 was officially confirmed in April 2020—but producers held back on release date details.

When’s the release date?

While we don’t have an exact date pinned down, we can reportedly expect to see The Masked Singer back on for business-as-usual- in the fall. At least that’s according to Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch, who explained the renewal conditions during a call with Fox investors.

“Should conditions allow for it, we are planning production in early August of Season 4 of The Masked Singer, which we’ll target for a fall debut,” he said, according to Deadline.

Who’s in the Cast?

Given the current restrictions in place for most television and film sets, casting a new crew of singers will be more than enough for the showrunners to handle. We can likely expect to see the same judges return—a.k.a. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger—to keep things as simple as possible. Here’s hoping BTS’ Jimin joins in on the fun.

The Masked Singer airs live Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and is available to stream on Hulu.

