Is Emma Watson Really the Voice Behind ‘The Masked Singer’s Kitty? Fans Sure Think So

It’s never been this obvious yet, has it? It’s why this potential Masked Singer season 3 spoiler over Kitty as Emma Watson has fans undecided. Some are absolutely convinced that the Harry Potter alumna is definitely behind Kitty’s mask, thanks to a series of easy-to-place hints courtesy of Kitty’s clue package. Yet others are still on the fence and wondering whether the clues could be applied to someone else: Sarah Hyland.

Here are the theories as we know them so far. After The Masked Singer‘s new contestants were introduced on Feb. 19, fans have had their eyes set on Kitty, whose clues rendered a resounding agreement: She’s definitely Emma Watson. That’s if we’re going by the interpretation that Twitter user @fieldhouseia offers up.

Kitty’s clue package included some George Méliès-esque old Hollywood clips, chock full of wizarding world wonders, and fighting pirates. A particularly gripping moment at the end of the video shows a rose shattering to bits.

Now, if you’re a fan of Emma Watson’s earlier years as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise, that mention of wizards is sure to perk your ears; it did for @fieldhouseia, who one hundred percent thinks the clip is a reference.

As for the pirates? Well, the actress did just sparked rumors about getting cast in the next Pirates of the Caribbean film, too. Meanwhile, the rose presents another movie reference: Emma starred in the live-action Beauty and the Beast, which features the enchanted rose.

But why wear the Kitty mask? Another Twitter user, @alexneuhedel, made the reach that it could be a tribute to Hermione’s cat, Crookshanks, from the Harry Potter series.

Still, Vulture‘s critics are siding with another bite-sized actress: Sarah Hyland of Modern Family. They’re convinced Kitty’s rose is a Bachelor reference since the star just got engaged to Wells Adams off the reality series.

Kitty’s clue of “people don’t think of me as the person I’ve become, but the person I once was,” also seems like a coded allusion to the fact that Sarah got her start as a young teen on the show, but the baby-faced actress (now 29) still faces comments over not looking her age.