Jordyn Woods Just Clarified a Major ‘Masked Singer’ Rumor About the Kangaroo & Whoa

The plot thickens with this Masked Singer season 3 spoiler over Jordyn Woods’ Kangaroo response. The 22-year-old model has been the subject of an ongoing rumor surrounding the series, where some fans are fully convinced that she’s the voice behind the Kangaroo. It’s not totally out of left field—after all, this season of The Masked Singer has already seen the surprising likes of Lil Wayne unmasked as the robot, whereas Chaka Khan—a literal funk legend—was revealed to be Miss Monster. What’s so uncertain about Jordyn Woods, then, making an appearance on the series? Well, for starters: she totally denies it.

Sorry to burst your bubble, Jordyn-hopefuls. The model spoke responded to the rumors via ET, when she was asked at a Bria Murphy Art 4 All exhibit opening whether or not they were true. Her answer was a resounding shutdown: “That’s crazy,” she said, according to ET.

The model went on to clarify. “No, I love that show so much. My sister and I watch it all the time. I wish I could be on that show,” she added.

ET pressed her for more confirmation about whether, specifically, she was the Kangaroo. “No, I actually love the Kangaroo though,” she confirmed. “I’ve been watching this season, but I’m late a couple episodes, so I need to catch up.” Welp. No luck yet, y’all.

It’s a hard revelation for many fans, who thought the Kangaroo’s clues and story lined up perfectly with Jordyn’s recent experiences. “I recently lost a person who held my family’s heart together. Then, by my own admission, I found myself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons,” the Kangaroo shared on the series.

Many made a connection to the fact that Jordyn’s father passed away recently. As for the latter half of that clue, we need only look toward the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that Jordyn Woods was involved in early last year.

Jordyn, who was formerly besties with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner, found herself at the center of a controversy so public and difficult that it cost her their friendship.

But with Jordyn’s reveal, it looks like now fans are back to the drawing board.