10 Celebrities Who Should Be on the New Season of ‘The Masked Singer’

Since its debut in 2019, stars from Adrienne Bailon to Michelle Williams to T-Pain have competed on FOX’s The Masked Singer. But who are some celebrities who should be on The Masked Singer? Ahead of the reality singing competition’s season 3 premiere on Sunday, February 2, we brainstormed a list of stars who would be excellent as contestants on the show.

For those who are unaware, The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean show, King of the Mask Singer, where celebrities perform in head-to-toe costumes and judges try to guess who they are. The American version of the show, hosted by Nick Cannon, premiered in January 2019 and has been massive hit since then. The premise may sound weird, but the ratings don’t lie: People love The Masked Singer.

The show—which is judged by Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger—has reminded fans that stars like T-Pain and Adrienne Bailon can indeed sing. Bailon even said on her talk show, The Real, that the the show reinvigorated her love for singing. “I got to do what I love to do without people knowing it was me. I think a lot of the part of our insecurities these people will judge you for who you are,” she said. “I can’t believe that people like my voice. I haven’t liked it for so long, but I’ve come to terms with this.”

In the spirit of The Masked Singer, we came up with a list of celebrities (who you may or may not remember sing their butts off) who we would love to see on a future season. Who knows? Maybe a couple of these stars are hiding under masks on season 3.

Ashley Tisdale

Bailon and Raven Symone on season 2 of The Masked Singer opened the possibility to other former Disney Channel stars, who we may have forgotten about. Though there are so many to choose from, our bet is on Ashley Tisdale, who—as seen in ’00s hits like “He Said She Said” and “It’s Alright, It’s OK”—has a unique singing voice that’s both impressive also mysterious. Tisdale is also best known for her role as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical franchise, and given the recent release of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Series and her return to TV in Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever, it’s as good of a time as ever for Tisdale to don the mask.

Jimin

When The Masked Singer season 2 premiered, fans were confident that BTS’ J-Hope was a contestant under the alias, The Egg. The Egg turned out to be Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, but we still think another member of BTS would be an excellent addition to The Masked Singer cast. That member is Jimin. Of the band’s seven members, only Jungkook has competed on South Korea’s King of the Masked Singer. And while Jimin has appeared as a panelist, he’s never been a contestant. There have been rumors of BTS on The Masked Singer U.S. for months, and it could finally be time for one of them to wear the mask. Our pick is Jimin because of his distinguishable voice and smooth vocals. The only issue is that BTS is pretty much the most popular boy band in the world, so it would be difficult for a member to take time off for The Masked Singer. But never say never!

John Travolta

Travolta may be an award-winning actor, but let us not forget that the man can sing. For many, Travolta’s claim to fame was as Danny Zuko in 1978’s Grease. (He also starred in Saturday Night Fever around the same time.) Travolta was also a lead in the film adaptation of Hairspray in 2007, in which he played Tracy Turnblad’s mother, Edna. Aside from Grease and Hairspray, the man hasn’t done many musicals since his film career blew up. But as many of us can remember from his electrifying high not in Grease‘s “You’re the One That I Want,” Travolta has the vocal chops to go far on The Masked Singer, so FOX, give him a mask.

Hayden Panettiere

Panettiere has been out of the spotlight for the past few years, which means that it’s about time for her return. As fans may remember, Panettiere starred as a country singer on ABC’s Nashville for six years, where she sang and released several original songs. She’s also Grammy-nominated with songs for film soundtracks like Bridge to Terabithia. The Masked Singer seems like a positive trajectory.

Idris Elba

We want to start by disclaiming that Idris Elba would be an incredible get for The Masked Singer. That being said, how surprising would it be to find out that Idris Elba was one of the masks? As some remember, Elba played the villain Macavity in 2019’s Cats, the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Broadway musical. The movie didn’t have stellar reviews. That part is clear. But Elba excelled in the role, and his singing voice wasn’t half-bad either. Would a cat mask be too obvious?

Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears has probably one of the most unique voices in pop music, but there’s no chance in hell that the producers of The Masked Singer will ever nab her. Who is possible is her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, who sang on the Zoey 101 soundtrack and more recently transitioned to a country music career. She even released an EP, titled The Journey, in 2014. Her music career hasn’t taken off in the way her sister’s has, but with the boost of The Masked Singer, perhaps it could.

Sarah Hyland

Hyland may star on the Emmy-nominated comedy Modern Family, but the actress came from musical theatre. In 1999, she starred in the Annie TV film, but it wasn’t until 2016 that she reminded fans of what an incredible singing voice she has. Hyland has covered songs like The Chainsmokers’ “Closer” and Maroon 5’s “Don’t Wanna Know” with the band Boyce Avenue. Her covers have racked up millions of views on YouTube, and we’re sure that her voice will shock viewers of The Masked Singer as well.

Leighton Meester

Meester may have ruled the late ’00s as Blair on Gossip Girl, but those years were also when she introduced fans to her music. The actress sang on Cobra Starships’ 2009 song “Good Girls Go Bad,” which peaked at number-seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and in 2014, she released her own album, titled Heartstrings. Meester also starred as a country singer in 2010’s Country Strong, so we sure would love to see her and Panettiere duke it out for the best on-screen country singer.

Bradley Cooper

This would never happen, but Bradley Cooper on The Masked Singer is a dream come true. Anyone who has seen 2018’s A Star Is Born knows that Cooper can sing. His rough, country-folk voice stood on its own alongside Lady Gaga, and to have him on The Masked Singer would a viral moment that we would continue to talk to for years to come. Please let him don a cowboy disguise.

Lucy Hale

Come February 6, Hale will return to the spotlight as fashionista Katy Keene in Riverdale‘s spinoff, well, Katy Keene. She will be a hot topic of discussion, which only makes her Masked Singer appearance that much more desirable. Hale may be known for her work in front of the camera, but she actually had a short-lived music career. She released a country album, titled Road Between, in 2014, and has hinted a return to music in recent years. Let the Masked Singer be a stepping stone to her next album.