Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna & Olivia Wilde Can’t Stop Wearing These $2 Face Masks

With Covid-19 cases surging again, wearing face masks is more important than ever. However, you might be bored with the same ones you’ve been throwing on for ages. 2022 is basically here, so perhaps it’s time to switch things up and find a new brand to shop.

Enter: Maskc. The name might not ring a bell for you, but tons of A-listers have been on top of it since day one. And when Maskc touts its offerings as “Hollywood’s favorite disposable face mask,” the brand is dead on.

Think Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde and every model ever. We could seriously go on for days just listing all the celebs and models who have sported these simple (yet effective!) face masks.

But what exactly makes them so good and coveted among Hollywood’s best? Well, for one, they’re disposable. If you’re constantly in a rush and don’t have time to wash your cloth face masks on the regular, single-use ones make a whole lot of sense. But just because they’re disposable doesn’t mean they don’t do a good job at protecting you and everyone around you.

Here’s why: Maskc uses three-ply construction for all of its masks. That’s three protective layers: a non-woven exterior, a melt-blown fabric in the middle and a soft, moisture-proof interior (the brand’s KN95 masks have five layers, if you’re looking for even more protection). It also has design features that make it comfortable and breathable enough to wear all day long. We’re specifically calling out the ear loops that don’t slip or irritate, along with the adjustable nose bridge.

More brownie points go to Maskc because you can buy them in bulk. When a pack comes with 10, 25 or even 100 masks, plus a resealable bag for storage and travel, it’s a no brainer.

Perhaps one of the most obvious benefits of these masks is that the colors and patterns seriously run the gamut—animal prints, neutrals, holiday patterns and so much more. It’s no wonder why Hollywood stars can’t get enough of the variety, whether they’re going for a solid hue or a bold design.

That’s a lot to pack into a single face mask, but you likely want a lot of features in your line of defense when there’s a virus on the loose. Keep reading to shop the six exact styles A-listers love to wear.

We have to shout out the plain black face masks, because as they say, black goes with everything. Lopez definitely proves this right, as she wore hers with a stunning monochrome blue outfit.

For a brighter option, go for the Stars Face Masks that Alessandra Ambrosio has worn multiple times. She somehow manages to make even workout ’fits look so good with these twinkly protective masks.

A good neutral can blend in with any OOTD. Jennifer Lawrence can confirm, as she sported one of the Neutral Variety Face Masks with a denim jacket, plain shirt and black purse.

Hilary Duff sure knows how to get into the winter spirit. That is, with the Deep Hues KN95 Face Masks, of course. The color scheme includes two different shades of purple, along with a blue, orange and gray.

The Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks give you subtle, rosy pops of color, and that’s exactly what we’re chasing in the colder months. Rihanna is already on it, and paired her mask with various shades of brown and green in her outfit.

Wilde’s recent fashion moments have been more daring and colorful, and clearly so have her face mask choices, too. If you’re tired of solid colors on your mask, go for a plaid pattern filled in with striking colors. Match with Wilde by shopping the Berry Plaid KN95 Face Masks.