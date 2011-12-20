Mashable Knows Why You Were Unfriended On Facebook, Do You?

We all know it well: that sinking feeling you get when you see a dip in the number of friends you have on Facebook. The loss can leave you questioning what you did wrong. How is your social media personality leaving you susceptible to this virtual abandonment?

Thanks to Mashable, who reported the findings from NM Incite’s research, we now have some answers. And they’re pretty much what you would expect. The top three reasons people remove friends from their Facebook are offensive comments, not knowing them well enough, and friends trying to sell them things. Only 6% of users polled removed friends because they updated their profiles too often, which is good news for those of us who can’t seem to take a break from social media.

If you’re worried that the content you post on Facebook isn’t appealing to the friends in your network, Mashable also shares the top reasons people log on to Facebook in the first place. Some of the top uses for this social media platform are staying in touch with family and friends and exploring relevant lifestyle & entertainment news. So if you’re looking to make business connections, we suggest switching over to Linkedin.

Now that you know how to keep your Facebook posting on track, share away! Just make sure you contribute positive energy to the Facebook universe — oh, and no more nasty comments about your exes or that girl that cut in front of you at Starbucks this morning.