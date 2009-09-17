Mary of Peter, Paul and Mary Passes Away

Folk singer Mary Travers of Peter, Paul and Mary passed away today after battling leukemia. The New York Times reports Travers’ cause of death was most directly a complication with the chemotherapy Travers was undergoing for her leukemia. Travers was 72 years old.

Most noted for their heavy influence in and revival of folk music, Peter, Paul and Mary announced political positions with their three part harmony protest songs throughout the 60s. While the band split up in 1970, Mary Travers released five solo albums before the band reunited in 1978.