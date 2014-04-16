Mary Katrantzou is Collaborating with Adidas This November

We’re gonna go ahead and call it: This is the week of designer collaboration announcements. First, Alexander Wang and H&M shared their forthcoming, sure-to-be-insane partnership; then Banana Republic announced Roland Mouret as its next collaborator (and Marissa Webb as its new Creative Director). Now: Adidas will team up with London designer Mary Katrantzou for a line of clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Of all three partnerships, we’re perhaps most excited about Katrantzou x Adidas: The Queen of wild prints, known for her unapologetic love for and use of color, is sure to produce some really fun, rainbow-inspired pieces for the sportswear label. She’s the first female designer to collaborate with the brand since Stella McCartney’s partnership with them started in 2010.

“It has been a learning curve, and [Adidas] sharing their technical knowledge with us has been invaluable to creating this collection,” Katrantzou told WWD about the partnership. “We went into the archives and took the running shoe as inspiration, which I then filtered through my own aesthetic and references.”

Translation: running shoes and the on-trend fashion sneaker will get a colorful Katrantzou-esque treatment! The collaboration is set to launch in November (the same month as Wang’s), and we’re very much looking forward to it. Our only hope: unlike some of her Fall 2014 collection, hopefully the Adidas pieces will fall somehwere under the $26,000 range.