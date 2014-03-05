Mary-Kate Olsen’s Engagement Ring is Vintage Cartier and Cost $81,000

There’s been much speculation about Mary-Kate Olsen‘s engagement ring since reports surfaced that she’s set to wed French banker Olivier Sarkozy—who made it, how much it cost, and whether or not the designer did the unthinkable and bought it herself.

Turns out, the massive ring Olsen’s been sporting is vintage Cartier from 1953—a fitting choice for Olsen considering her affinity for unique vintage clothing—and was purchased at a jewelry auction at Sotheby’s, according to a source familiar with the matter

The center European-cut diamond clocks in at approximately four carats framed by 16 sapphires, and the petals are set with single-cut diamonds.

The ring originally belonged to a Tennessee-based jewelry collector and was bought at an auction in New York City on February 6. Considering that news broke on February 28 about Olsen and Sarkozy’s engagement, the timeline between when the ring was bought, when the engagement happened, and when the public found out about it all is pretty tight.

While the ring was originally estimated to fetch between $40,000 and $60,000 by Sotheby’s, it ultimately sold for $81,250. And while that might seem like a hefty sum for an engagement ring (the average price paid for an engagement ring in the U.S. is $5,431), it is pretty modest by celebrity standards.

Kim Kardashian‘s engagement ring from Kanye West, for instance, is a perfect, D flawless cushion-cut diamond ring created by Lorraine Schwartz that’s estimated to be worth upwards of $8 million. Angelina Jolie‘s engagement ring from Brad Pitt features a total of 16 carats and is speculated to be worth $500,000.

We reached out to Sotheby’s, who declined to comment on who purchased the ring, so the world will have to continue to speculate on whether or not Olsen bought the ring for herself or Sarkozy shelled out for it. Or perhaps the pair went the modern route and picked it out together. Regardless, it is a gorgeous piece of jewelry, and at the end of the day this is a piece of jewelry Olsen intends to wear for life, so that’s really all that matters.