Mary-Kate Olsen Splits from Boyfriend

One half of the Olsen twins is back on the Hollywood dating circuit. Mary-Kate Olsen, former child actress and fashion designer, has reportedly split from her boyfriend, Nate Lowman.

Olsen, 23, and boyfriend Nate Lowman, reportedly broke up before the Valentine’s Day holiday. A rep for the young actress, who is currently in England for London’s Fashion Week, confirmed news of the split to Usmagazine.com.

Rumors of marriage swirled around Olsen and her beau last year, but those reports were shot down.

“Mary-Kate really loves Nate, and she wants to settle down and get married. But Nate’s made it clear he’s not ready for that step,” a friend of the actress told Star magazine.

In other celebrity news, check out the hilarious PETA ad that uses Tiger Woods as inspiration for spaying and neutering your pet.

Contributed by Jeffrey for LimeLife.

