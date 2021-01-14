Mary-Kate Olsen Finalized Her Divorce From Her 51-Year-Old Husband & She’s Ready to Date Again

Ready for a fresh star. Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy finalized their divorce less than a year after their split. Olsen, 34, and Sarkozy, 51, who married in November 2015, split in May 2020 after less than five years of marriage.

Entertainment Tonight reported on Wednesday, January 13, that Olsen and Sarkozy have reached a settlement in their divorce case, which was presided by a judge over Zoom due to the current health crisis. “The agreement was reached amicably,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone is looking forward to moving on.”

Per the source, MK is “relieved this divorce is behind her.” The source also reported that the Full House alum had moved on emotionally from her split, but now “she can finally move on mentally too.” The insider said, “It’s a new year and she’s ready for a fresh start without this weighing her down.” Despite the drama between Olsen and Sarkozy before the divorce, the insider also notes that there’s “no bad blood between them now.”

As for what’s next for the fashion designer, Entertainment Tonight’s source confirmed that Olsen is “in such a great place” now that her divorce is over. “She’s been working non-stop her whole life—literally since the day she was born—but the pandemic has forced her to slow down and really focus on what she wants and that’s been really good for her,” the insider said, noting that MK has been spending time with her sisters, Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen and Taylor Olsen, and is “very open to meeting someone new.”

A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in October 2020 that Olsen was dating again amid her divorce from Sarkozy. “She’s single and having fun,” the insider said. “She’s not seriously with anyone, but she’s dating.” It’s unclear why Sarkozy and Olsen split but a source told People in May 2020 that they disagreed over having children. Per People’s source, MK wants to be a mom, whereas Sarkozy already has two adult children with his ex-wife Charlotte Bernard.

“A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her. This has changed,” the insider said at the time. “Olivier has two grown kids and doesn’t want more. Mary-Kate thought he would budge on that and he hasn’t.”