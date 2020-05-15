Mary-Kate Olsen Is ‘Petrified’ She’ll Be Kicked Out of Her Home After Losing Her Divorce Bid

She’s “petrified.” Mary-Kate Olsen lost her divorce bid from Olivier Sarkozy due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we feel for her. People reported on Thursday, May 14, that the Olsen twin was denied her emergency petition to divorce her husband of five years because the case was deemed nonessential.

For those who don’t know, Mary-Kate first filed for divorce on April 17, but because of the COVID-19 crisis, New York City courts weren’t accepting any divorce petitions unless they were filed as emergencies. And so, in early May, MK filed an emergency petition to divorce her husband, which was denied this week. MK’s emergency petition came after Olivier’s lawyers emailed her telling her that she needed to move out of their shared apartment in New York City by May 18. Because of New York City guidelines that make moving difficult at this time, MK asked for the deadline to be extended to May 30. When she didn’t hear back, she filed the emergency petition.

In a copy of the affidavit obtained by People, MK explained how her situation is an emergency. “This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19,” she said. “I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home that we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well.”

The actress-turned-designer also claimed that she’s “gravely concerned that my husband will dissipate, dispose of and/or secret not only my separate property belongings but also our marital property belongings that are in the Gramercy Apartment….My husband is trying to force me out of our home by his failure to renew the lease on the Gramercy Apartment which he terminated without my consent.”

MK also explained to the court that it would be “impossible” for her to move her belongings and “find a new apartment” in such a “short notice.” If her divorce was accepted by the court, the process would prevent Olivier from disposing of her belongings. According to E! News, MK is currently staying with her sister, Ashley Olsen, in her twin’s home outside of New York City as her divorce is stalled.