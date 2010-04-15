Mary-Kate Olsen Goes Green in Dries Van Noten

Photo: coolspotters.com

Mary-Kate Olsen is all about the green. The fashion mogul attended the opening of Otarian in NYC the most eco-sustainable restaurant on the planet wearing a gorgeous, embroidered green Dries Van Noten jacket from ss10. Paired with signature skinny jeans, brown Balenciaga booties, long gold necklace, and a very cool patchwork backpack the trendsetter takes the global traveler to the urban scene. What do you think of MK’s backpacker-gone-chic style? Let us know in the comments!