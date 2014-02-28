Mary-Kate Olsen is Engaged: Report

It’s a big day for celebrity engagement rumors. First, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and now one of our favorite fashion girls Mary-Kate Olsen.

According to a report from Us Weekly, the 27-year-old designer is engaged to her boyfriend of nearly two years, French banker Olivier Sarkozy, 44, who also happens to be the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

There aren’t any hard details yet (except for those “she’s shopping for her own ring” rumors) but we do know the pair sure love taking in basketball games in New York, where they live together in a $6.25 million townhouse.

This will be the former “Full House” star’s first marriage, and Sarkozy’s second. He was previously wed to Charlotte Bernard, with whom he has two kids, Julien, 12, and Margo, 10.

“Mary-Kate has made him a better father. She remembers all the kids’ special events,” a source previously told Us Weekly of the duo. “She thinks he’s a great dad.”

We kind of hope it’s true, if for no other reason than to see what MK and sis Ashley wear to the wedding!

