Mary-Kate Olsen Is Trying to Divorce Her Husband, But Coronavirus Is Stopping Her

Another couple bites the dust. Coronavirus is affecting Mary-Kate Olsen’s divorce to Olivier Sarkozy. TMZ reported on Wednesday, May 13, that the Olsen twin filed to divorce her husband of six years after his lawyers threatened to kick her out of the couple’s New York City apartment.

Per TMZ, Olsen received an email from her husband’s lawyers told her that she needed to move out of their New York City home by May 18. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Olsen claims that Sarkozy is trying to force her out of their apartment after he terminated their lease without her knowledge. The site also reports that the fashion designer asked her husband to extend the deadline until May 30, but he hasn’t responded.

According to TMZ’s documents, Olsen claimed that she couldn’t meet the May 18 deadline because the quarantine guidelines in New York City due to the coronavirus pandemic. To protect herself and her property, Olsen filed a divorce petition, which would create an automatic court order that would prevent her husband from throwing out her property. Per TMZ, Olsen filed the petition on April 17, but was told at the New York City courts were not accepting any divorce filings, other than emergency ones, due to COVID-19.

And so, per TMZ, Olsen asked for an emergency order to allow her to file for divorce. In her divorce petition, she also asked for the couple’s prenuptial agreement to be enforced. Olsen and Sarkozy, a French banker, married in Manhattan in November 2015 after three years of dating.

A source told E! News in 2013, a year after the two started dating, that their 17-year age difference doesn’t pose a problem in their relationship. “Mary-Kate is just 27 but comes across as a lot, lot younger,” the source said. “She’s clearly very excited about the chance to get married to a very successful, well-educated man, but life isn’t always that simple. He’s already got kids and is very happy with his status in life.”

