We Were Today Years Old When We Learned That Mary-Kate Olsen Dated Heath Ledger

We were today years old when we learned that Mary-Kate Olsen’s dating history included Heath Ledger and other stars. For those who don’t know, the Olsen twin filed for divorce from her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy, in May. Olivier and Mary-Kate, who have a 17-year age difference, married in November 2015 after three years of dating.

However, by April 2020, their relationship seemed to have soured after Mary-Kate filed to divorce her husband. Due to the 2020 health crisis, the courts in New York City, where Mary-Kate and Olivier lived, wouldn’t look at the Full House alum’s filing because it wasn’t an emergency. And so in May, Mary-Kate filed for an emergency divorce from her husband after his lawyers sent her an email, telling her that she needed to move out of their New York City apartment by May 18, 2020, according to TMZ. Due to New York City health guidelines at that time, Mary-Kate responded, asking for the deadline to be extended to May 30. When she didn’t hear a response, Mary-Kate filed for an emergency divorce, and here we are! Since the news, Mary-Kate has been staying with her sister, Ashley Olsen, at her twin’s home outside of New York City.

Not sure what will happen with her divorce from Olivier, but here’s her dating history to make sense of everything that happened before her marriage.

David Katzenberg (2003 – 2004)

David, the son of DreamWorks cofounder Jeffrey Katzenberg, was one of MK’s first relationships in the spotlight. They dated when they were teenagers from June 2003 to August 2004. Once they broke up, the two went to different colleges: MK attended New York University, while David went to Boston University.

Ali Fatourechi (2004)

Mary-Kate dated Ali, a fashion designer and the founder of Genetic Denim, for a few months in 2004. The twist is that her sister, Ashley, was dating Ali’s business partner, Scott Sartiano, at the same time.

Stavros Niarchos III (2005)

Stavros, the heir to the Greek billion-dollar shipping company Niarchos LTD., dated MK for a hot second in 2005 before moved on with Paris Hilton. According to reports at the time, their breakup led Mary-Kate to take a leave of absence from her sophomore year of college and move back to Los Angeles.

Heath Ledger (2007 – 2008)

Rumor has it that MK dated Heath around late 2007 before his death in January 2008. According to Access, Mary-Kate was one of the first people called when the actor’s masseuse found him dead in his bedroom. Per reports, the masseuse knew that MK and Heath were close friends and her number was in his phone on speed dial. MK was also the one who called the paramedics when the masseuse suspected that the actor died.

“[They were] casually dating for three months before Heath’s death. They were hooking up, but neither were particularly interested in making it exclusive,” a source told People at the time.

Nate Lowman (2008)

One of MK’s longest relationships was with Nate, an artist, who she met in October 2008. The two went on to date for two years before their split in February 2010.

Olivier Sarkovy

All of this brings us to Olivier, a French banker. MK met him in 2012 and by November 2015, the two had married in private ceremony in New York City. However, after five years of marriage, she filed for divorce in April 2020. While they were together, the couple received some criticism for their 17-year age difference, but a source told E! News at the time they didn’t pay any attention to the haters.

“Mary-Kate is just 27 but comes across as a lot, lot younger,” the source said. “She’s clearly very excited about the chance to get married to a very successful, well-educated man, but life isn’t always that simple. He’s already got kids and is very happy with his status in life.”