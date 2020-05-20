Mary-Kate Olsen’s Divorce Got ‘Ugly’ After Her Ex-Husband Didn’t Want Kids

This breakup is messier than we thought. Mary-Kate Olsen wanted a baby before Olivier Sarkozy’s divorce. A source told People on Wednesday, May 20, that the Olsen twin and her ex-husband clashed over their different opinions on children. While Mary-Kate, 33, wanted to become a mom, Olivier, 50, didn’t want any more kids and made that clear. The French banker already has two adult children with his ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard.

“A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her. This has changed,” the insider said. “Olivier has two grown kids and doesn’t want more. Mary-Kate thought he would budge on that and he hasn’t.”

But kids weren’t the only reason that the two divorced. The insider also told People that Mary-Kate and Olivier lived different lifestyles. While he was a partier, she was more reserved. “Olivier is a party boy and a big spender. He loves the high life,” the source said. “Mary-Kate prefers to be quiet and alone and doing the things she likes. She’s not that interested in socializing—she likes small gatherings with select people. They ended up being apart quite a bit.”

Mary-Kate filed for divorce from Olivier in April after six years of marriage. Since then, their relationship has become “ugly,” according to a source for E! News. “It’s gotten very ugly between them,” the insider said, calling the breakup a “heated divorce.” The source continued, “She’s done with constant drama.”

For those who don’t know, MK filed for divorce on April 17, 2020, but because of the pandemic, the courts in New York City, where she and her ex-husband lived, were only looking at divorce cases that were deemed emergencies. And so, in early May, MK filed an emergency petition to divorce her husband.

The decision came after Olivier’s lawyers emailed MK to move out of their New York City apartment by May 18. Given COVID-19 guidelines in New York City, MK asked for the deadline to be extended to May 30. When she didn’t hear a response, she filed for an emergency divorce, which was denied by the judge. Since the drama, MK has been living with her twin sister, Ashley Olson, in her home outside of New York City.