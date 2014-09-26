Mary-Kate Olsen And Olivier Sarkozy Are Definitely Married: Report

Photo: Getty Images

Apparently sharing a sandwich can also double as a wedding announcement. Earlier this week, a paparazzi photo showed Mary-Kate Olsen eating lunch on a bench in the Hamptons alongside her fiance, 44-year-old French banker Olivier Sarkozy and they’re both wearing what looks like gold wedding bands.

Naturally a flurry of “did they get married?” headlines ensued, and it appears that the answer is yes. According to Lucky, an “anonymous, well-connected source” confirmed that the couple are indeed husband and wife.

If you’re not 100% sold on the news because of the unidentified informant, let us remind you that we also had a highly well-connected, anonymous source confirm to us in March that Mary-Kate’s engagement ring is vintage Cartier and cost $81,000, which is very much true, so we’re going to go ahead and congratulate the happy couple!

Now the only the question: We wonder what MK wore to tie the knot?!