Mary-Kate Kicks It on Canal, in Nikes

The hyphenated Olsen sister was spotted in New York City (533 Canal Street to be exact as the sticker on the door behind MK kindly lets us stalkery types know) yesterday afternoon. Using my deductive reasoning skills, as well as the trusty google maps, I found the exact locale of said Olsen to be Canal Street between Washington Street and Greenwich Street-right on the cusp of Tribeca, which is just minutes from my apartment! This means that Mary-Kate was walking distance from me, but the real reason she’s in town is for the Tribeca Film Festival, which kicked off last night with Woody Allen’s new film “Whatever Works”, starring Larry David and actress/Marilyn Manson ex-gf Evan Rachel Wood. Below is a photo of Mary-Kate last night at the premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater.