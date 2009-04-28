Mary-Kate Bids Farewell to Those Round Shades

The actress and Tribeca Film Festival juror traded in the John Lennon/Ozzy Osbourne sunglasses she was photographed in this weekend for some Ray-Ban Clubmasters. I know that these round, 90’s sunglasses are all the rage again- and I have been known to embrace some questionable trends (Open toe booties? Feathers? Insanely ripped jeans?)-but I just can’t get down with these. I think MK looks awesome here- and it’s not just because I wear a variation of this outfit almost every day (ok, maybe it is). Black/grey jeans, a white tee, and a blazer is pretty much my uniform too, and the reason why it works so well is you can wear it with flip flops or dress it up with a heel.