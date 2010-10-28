Mary-Kate And Ashley’s New Uniform? Saks’ Surprising Best Seller

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Photo: Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE
- Who’s going as the 4th Kardashian sister, who’s taking our advice and dressing for Clueless, and which fashionable couple is channeling Mario and Luigi? Find out these and more in a very fun designer Halloween costume round-up. (Harper’s Bazaar)
- Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wear cashmere sweaters and long pants to spin class. Maybe they like to make it like Bikram? (Hollywood Life)
- An Isabella Blow biopic is moving towards production. John Galliano is involved and Andr Leon Talley will play himself. (WWD)
- Coco Rocha tweeted a mock-up of her Elle cover. It’s not the image that appears on the actual cover, but it’s still cool. (Styleite)
- Olivia Palermo and Jessica Szohr looked especially chic at the Jay Godfrey SS11 preview in NYC last night. Is anyone thinking blush still works for Fall? (Jay Godfrey)
- Gucci’s Frida Giannini designed a special edition watch and jewelry collection, especially for the Grammy’s. It’s black and gold and badass. (Gucci)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @StanDarde [Standard Hotel’s social media guru] One eyed death-cab taxi driver. Ugh. Nice knowing you all! xoxo Stan D’ead Do not scare us like that, Stan!
- RT @lginstantchic [Lori Goldstein] judith newman @nytimes wrote a really uneducated & wrong sending message of juice fasts in nytimes today sad people dont get benefit of fast Perhaps people should read our juice cleanse detox story instead!
- RT @Topshop_tweets See what Kate Moss is wearing today with our 7 Days Of Kate feature! http://bit.ly/aUKOQS A-mazing.
- RT @cmbenz [Chris Benz] I brake for @AnnabelTollman‘s taxi tv tips! She’s so right – I get everything on eBay & you should too! Why thank you Chris Benz @StyleCasterTV is very fond of those too!
- RT @InsideDVF love is apparently the most googled word !!!! is anything more important than love ? DVF Not to be redundant, but LOVE this.