Mary-Kate And Ashley’s New Uniform? Saks’ Surprising Best Seller

Kerry Pieri
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Photo: Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

  • Who’s going as the 4th Kardashian sister, who’s taking our advice and dressing for Clueless, and which fashionable couple is channeling Mario and Luigi? Find out these and more in a very fun designer Halloween costume round-up. (Harper’s Bazaar)
  • Saks’ #1 selling item right now is fur boots. Fur real? (NYT)
  • An Isabella Blow biopic is moving towards production. John Galliano is involved and Andr Leon Talley will play himself. (WWD)

  • Coco Rocha tweeted a mock-up of her Elle cover. It’s not the image that appears on the actual cover, but it’s still cool. (Styleite)

  • Olivia Palermo and Jessica Szohr looked especially chic at the Jay Godfrey SS11 preview in NYC last night. Is anyone thinking blush still works for Fall? (Jay Godfrey)
  • Gucci’s Frida Giannini designed a special edition watch and jewelry collection, especially for the Grammy’s. It’s black and gold and badass. (Gucci)

  • RT @StanDarde [Standard Hotel’s social media guru] One eyed death-cab taxi driver. Ugh. Nice knowing you all! xoxo Stan D’ead Do not scare us like that, Stan!

  • RT @InsideDVF love is apparently the most googled word !!!! is anything more important than love ? DVF Not to be redundant, but LOVE this.
