Mary-Kate & Ashley’s Handbags For The Row Are Beyond Perfect

We all knew this day would come, but it’s finally here: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have just released the initial images of their very first line of handbags for The Row, which will hit stores this July. Harper’s Bazaar got the first look at the goods, and my God, they’re gorgeous.

The sisters are self-proclaimed “bag people,” so it’s fitting that their first collection boasts an impressive array of options made from the world’s most luxurious materials. We didnt want too much branding; we didnt want an It bag,” Mary-Kate told the magazine, but whether they like it or not, these puppies will certainly be the “It” item of the season come fallat least for those who can afford them.

In luxe fabrications like alligator, ostrich and suede, one of the Olsens’ creations will set you back around $5,000, possibly more for the larger sizes. Despite the high price tag, we’re pretty sure that these bags will be best-sellers, since seemingly everything spotted on MK or A promptly sells out. (Remember when Victoria Beckham’s first line of bags sold out on Net-A-Porter in minutes? Those were quite pricey as well, so it happens.)

Click through to see some of the line for yourself!