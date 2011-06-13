Mary-Kate & Ashley Turn 25 Today! Here’s The Row Resort 2012

We all remember pint-sized fashion powerhouses Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen from their days as little Michelle Tanner on Full House, but it would take hours to list all of the incredible things the twins have accomplished since then. Today is the girls’ birthday, and it’s hard to believe that the marketing masterminds behind The Row, Elizabeth & James, Olsenboye and StyleMint are only turning 25.

In honor of this milestone, we’ve decided to share the Olsens’ latest offering: The Row Resort 2012. Minimalist and menswear-inspired, the collection features nautical stripes galore, Italian style suiting, beautiful beadwork and lots of pure white pieces. Click through to see all of the looks and join us in wishing MK & A a happy quarter century!