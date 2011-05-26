Mary-Kate & Ashley Say They Became Style Icons By Accident

It’s a rare privilege when a reporter gets to sit down with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsenthe moguls behind The Row, Elizabeth & James and Olsenboyebut aside from being brilliant in the business realm, these two really sound like a couple of down-to-earth twenty-somethings with a sincere love and appreciation for fashion. Style.com spoke with the 24-year-olds about their various clothing lines, and was able to unearth some interesting tidbits about the twinsthey’re more like you and me than you’d think!

The girls say that they’ve always struggled to dress their petite frames, and that altering their own clothing was a great introduction to the world of design. When it comes to their favorite designers, Mary-Kate lists vintage Donna Karan and Calvin Klein among her favorites, while Ashley name-drops Yohji Yamamoto and Christian Lacroix. They read fashion blogsMary-Kate is a fan of Jak & Jil and Terry’s Diary in particularbut social media gives them severe anxiety.

When asked about their signature “homeless chic” style that made them icons, they partly blame the paparazzi and claim that it happened on accident:

A: That moment for us was us waking up, going to school, and not wanting anyone to take our picture. Kind of a piece of protection. MK: For me, it was so cold, like the wind chill. How could you not put on 20 things when youre going from Los Angeles to walking through the snow? A: Yeah, we were California girls. MK: I think it was probably that. And laziness.

Finally, the girls claim that they’re serious homebodies, and aside from the occasional event for work, they can either be found at home or at the office, where I imagine they spend time dreaming up the next big Olsen business venture.

Say what you will about MK & A, but unlike the majority of celebrities their age, they certainly haven’t let their fame go to their heads.

Photo: Mario Testino for Vogue