Mary-Kate And Ashley Prove Their Accessories Prowess

Kerry Pieri
It’s apparent that The Row is not a celebrity fashion brand; it’s a fashion brand which celebrities happen to design. In other words, its cred in making minimal, beautifully tailored, achingly chic clothes is basically beyond reproach.

The Row is currently in the sunnies game, but Mary-Kate and Ashley are planning to add handbags for Fall 2011, followed by, wait for it, shoes.

It would be a proper American luxury brand, made in America, with retail businesses and maybe collaborations with other brands, Ashley told WWD.

You may be thinking, whatev, the girls make shoes for their contemporary line now, why wait a year? But the facts are the facts; these chicks roll deep in high design baby billionaires tend to do that, I guess. But what has us psyched right now is that they get expensive accessories, buy them, and wear them with a fashion forward vengeance. Click through as the Olsen girls prove their accessories prowess, and just try to imagine what perfect pieces they’ll come up with for Fall.

The ladies at the WWD 100 party last night.

Ashley rocked some sick Prada studded heels and Ralph Lauren tortoiseshell sunglasses and both girls carried Prada Fall 2009 bags for the OC opening in Japan. I'm partial to MK's more insane boho bag. Obv those bunny ears are not to be ignored, but that's another collaboration.

Mary-Kate's bright blue Maia N over-sized clutch has me getting that very American need to buy,  while Ashley's mustard Manolo Blahnik heels and Hermes Kelly bag are pure classic bliss.

Ashley's blood red velvet, geisha inspired Louis Vuitton shoes at the amFar gala are the stuff dreams are made of.

M-K in John Galliano boots and an on-point Proenza Schouler PS1 Leather Pouchette is all badass downtown, and Ash's Fendi Tulle embellished suede sandals are like a ballerina's and Bergdorf's love child.

Miss. Ashley paired leopard with Balenciaga slide sandals while Mary-Kate went for Nicholas Kirkwood for Rodarte black caged boots and both appear insanely goth meets the runway.

