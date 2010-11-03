Mary-Kate And Ashley Prove Their Accessories Prowess

It’s apparent that The Row is not a celebrity fashion brand; it’s a fashion brand which celebrities happen to design. In other words, its cred in making minimal, beautifully tailored, achingly chic clothes is basically beyond reproach.

The Row is currently in the sunnies game, but Mary-Kate and Ashley are planning to add handbags for Fall 2011, followed by, wait for it, shoes.

It would be a proper American luxury brand, made in America, with retail businesses and maybe collaborations with other brands, Ashley told WWD.

You may be thinking, whatev, the girls make shoes for their contemporary line now, why wait a year? But the facts are the facts; these chicks roll deep in high design baby billionaires tend to do that, I guess. But what has us psyched right now is that they get expensive accessories, buy them, and wear them with a fashion forward vengeance. Click through as the Olsen girls prove their accessories prowess, and just try to imagine what perfect pieces they’ll come up with for Fall.