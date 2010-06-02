Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Launch Sunglasses For Elizabeth And James Line

Left to Right: Fairfax and Hudson Styles.

It seems only logical that two ladies who practically started the over-sized, bug-eyed, hide-your-face-with-designer-sunglasses trend a few years back would launch their own line of sunnies and that’s just what MK and Ashley Olsen are doing under their contemporary line, Elizabeth and James.

Manufactured by Hong Kong-based Absolute Black through a handy licensing agreement, the unisex sunglasses will hit stores in November. Ashley championed the partnership. “Absolute Black is at the forefront of the eyewear industry and an appropriate fit to translate our vision into an accessory approachable to a wider range of consumers while maintaining Elizabeth and James’ refined design sensibility,” she stated.

Initially, the collection will be comprised of just two styles: the Hudson, a sleek yet classic aviator shape and the Fairfax, a trendier cat eye both are created out of acetate, high-nickel and stainless steel.

Trendsetter Mary-Kate Olsen is endorsing the venture too, feeding the fashion news pipeline today with this quote: “Elizabeth and James’ eyewear details are distinct but discreet and exude the unique aesthetic of the Elizabeth and James brand.”

Hmm… doesn’t give away much there, but check out the styles above and below for yourself. Each pair goes for $185 a pop. More styles are slated for Spring 2011 with frames in the $265 and under range.

And for those who like pieces that won’t be seen everywhere and anywhere the twins are kicking off the launch of the line with a $425 Limited Edition style fitted with 24K gold mirror lenses. Talk about a gilded life.

The new eyewear will be available at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Harvey Nichols among other Elizabeth & James stockists.



Limited Edition Hudson style

