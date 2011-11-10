Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Hug It Out In Cute StyleMint Video

Earlier this week we showed you a new StyleMint video featuring November’s guest stylist for the site, Emily Schuman of Cupcakes and Cashmere.Now, the most stylish siblings in the world (seriously — even Vogue says so!) are back with the latest from their website’s videoseries.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen prove to be well-versed in the world of internet memes, such as owling, storking and more, as they demonstrate the phenomenons while looking impossibly chic. The end of the video is the best, when the sisters ditch the act and just hug each other. I don’t think I’ve seen anything cuter…EVER. It seriously brought me back to the days when they were detectives and no boys were allowed to hang out with them. I’m welling up with nostalgia.

Take a look at the video below and pop over to StyleMint to buy yourself one of the comfy looking tees the girls are modeling. Oh, and because they’re the Olsen twins and they’re perfect, 10 percent of T-shirt sales will benefit the charityWomen In Need.