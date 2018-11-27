Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen’s Fashion Evolution, from Child Stars to Trendsetters

It’s been more than 30 years since Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen became household names as the beyond-cute Michelle Tanner on Full House. In that time, the twins have gone through several evolutions, especially when it came to their fashion. Once the too-cute child stars of one of the ’80s’ most popular sitcoms, the Olsen twins have become two of the fashion industry’s most famous and important sartorial influences.

But how did they get from point A to point B? Surely, the Olsen twins didn’t immediately go from wearing denim overalls and pigtails to long, black dusters and beachy disheveled waves. They, like many of us, went through many phases with their fashion, starting from their adorable Full House wardrobe to their trendsetting ’00s looks to their simple, chic and a little gothic style today.

And though it’s unlikely we’ll ever see the Olsen twins on the small screen again (they famously turned down a role on Netflix’s Full House reboot, Fuller House), we at least can still appreciate their fashion in throwbacks and the many, many head-turning looks they’ll sport in years to come. Of course, with a fashion brand like the Row (and many, many clothing lines over the years), it makes sense why the Olsens no longer need that Full House money. They’ve built an impressive career for themselves beyond their child-star fame.

There’s no doubt the Olsens have evolved over the years. Check out their fashion evolution to see one way they went from America’s favorite child stars to two of fashion’s major trendsetters.