Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen’s Fashion Evolution, from Child Stars to Trendsetters

It’s been more than 30 years since Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen became household names as the beyond-cute Michelle Tanner on Full House. In that time, the twins have gone through several evolutions, especially when it came to their fashion. Once the too-cute child stars of one of the ’80s’ most popular sitcoms, the Olsen twins have become two of the fashion industry’s most famous and important sartorial influences.
But how did they get from point A to point B? Surely, the Olsen twins didn’t immediately go from wearing denim overalls and pigtails to long, black dusters and beachy disheveled waves. They, like many of us, went through many phases with their fashion, starting from their adorable Full House wardrobe to their trendsetting ’00s looks to their simple, chic and a little gothic style today.
And though it’s unlikely we’ll ever see the Olsen twins on the small screen again (they famously turned down a role on Netflix’s Full House reboot, Fuller House), we at least can still appreciate their fashion in throwbacks and the many, many head-turning looks they’ll sport in years to come. Of course, with a fashion brand like the Row (and many, many clothing lines over the years), it makes sense why the Olsens no longer need that Full House money. They’ve built an impressive career for themselves beyond their child-star fame.
There’s no doubt the Olsens have evolved over the years. Check out their fashion evolution to see one way they went from America’s favorite child stars to two of fashion’s major trendsetters.
July 1991
At the 1991 ABC Summer Press Tour in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Ron Galella/WireImage.
December 1991
At the 60th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood, California.
Photo:
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
May 1993
At the ABC Sponsors Meeting in New York City.
Photo:
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
October 1993
At an event in Planet Hollywood in New York City.
Photo:
Steve Eichner/Getty Images.
March 1994
At the 46th Annual Writers Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
July 1994
At the 13th Annual Video Software Dealers Association Convention and Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo:
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
November 1995
At the It Takes Two Westwood premiere in Westwood, California.
Photo:
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
January 1998
At the Spice World Hollywood Premiere in Hollywood, California.
Photo:
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
September 1998
At the ABC Fall Kick Off Party in Westwood, California.
Photo:
SGranitz/WireImage.
December 1999
At the premiere of Anna and the King in Hollywood, California.
Photo:
Jim Smeal/WireImage.
July 2001
At the Rush Hour 2 Hollywood premiere in Hollywood, California.
Photo:
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
July 2002
At the premiere of Austin Powers: Goldmember in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images.
June 2003
At the premiere of Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in Hollywood, California.
Photo:
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage.
April 2004
At the ceremony honoring them with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California.
Photo:
Vince Bucci/Getty Images.
May 2004
At the Los Angeles premiere of New York Minute in Hollywood, California.
Photo:
Vince Bucci/Getty Images.
May 2005
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala celebrating Chanel at the Metropolitan Museum of Art In New York City.
Photo:
Peter Kramer/Getty Images.
June 2007
At 25th Annual CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
Photo:
Evan Agostini/Getty Images for CFDA.
May 2008
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic.
October 2008
At the launch of their clothing line, Elizabeth and James, at Selfridges in London.
Photo:
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images.
November 2009
At the "The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit: A Tribute to Tim Burton" at MOMA in New York City.
Photo:
Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images.
December 2009
At the New York premiere of Nine in New York City.
Photo:
James Devaney/WireImage.
February 2010
Winning the Style Icon Award at the Elle Style Awards in London.
Photo:
Mike Marsland/WireImage.
November 2010
At the 7th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award in New York City.
Photo:
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images.
June 2011
At the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images.
October 2011
At the DW by Kanye West Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
May 2014
At the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images.
June 2014
At the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
Photo:
Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images.
May 2015
At the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Karwai Tang/WireImage.
May 2016
At the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum in New York City.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
July 2016
At the James Flagship store opening celebration with InStyle in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle.
May 2017
At the 40th anniversary of Studio in a School in New York City.
Photo:
JP Yim/Getty Images.
May 2017
At the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum in New York City.
Photo:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
June 2017
At the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
May 2018
At the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic.
June 2018
At the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.