StyleCaster
Share

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen’s Fashion Evolution, from Child Stars to Trendsetters

What's hot
StyleCaster

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen’s Fashion Evolution, from Child Stars to Trendsetters

by
STYLECASTER | Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
35 Start slideshow
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, SGranitz/WireImage. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

It’s been more than 30 years since Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen became household names as the beyond-cute Michelle Tanner on Full House. In that time, the twins have gone through several evolutions, especially when it came to their fashion. Once the too-cute child stars of one of the ’80s’ most popular sitcoms, the Olsen twins have become two of the fashion industry’s most famous and important sartorial influences.

But how did they get from point A to point B? Surely, the Olsen twins didn’t immediately go from wearing denim overalls and pigtails to long, black dusters and beachy disheveled waves. They, like many of us, went through many phases with their fashion, starting from their adorable Full House wardrobe to their trendsetting ’00s looks to their simple, chic and a little gothic style today.

MORE: Kiernan Shipka’s Fashion Evolution from ‘Mad Men’ to ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

And though it’s unlikely we’ll ever see the Olsen twins on the small screen again (they famously turned down a role on Netflix’s Full House reboot, Fuller House), we at least can still appreciate their fashion in throwbacks and the many, many head-turning looks they’ll sport in years to come. Of course, with a fashion brand like the Row (and many, many clothing lines over the years), it makes sense why the Olsens no longer need that Full House money. They’ve built an impressive career for themselves beyond their child-star fame.

There’s no doubt the Olsens have evolved over the years. Check out their fashion evolution to see one way they went from America’s favorite child stars to two of fashion’s major trendsetters.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 35
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
July 1991

At the 1991 ABC Summer Press Tour in Universal City, California.

Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
December 1991

At the 60th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 1993

At the ABC Sponsors Meeting in New York City.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
October 1993

At an event in Planet Hollywood in New York City.

Photo: Steve Eichner/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
March 1994

At the 46th Annual Writers Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
July 1994

At the 13th Annual Video Software Dealers Association Convention and Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
November 1995

At the It Takes Two Westwood premiere in Westwood, California.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
January 1998

At the Spice World Hollywood Premiere in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
September 1998

At the ABC Fall Kick Off Party in Westwood, California.

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
December 1999

At the premiere of Anna and the King in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Jim Smeal/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
July 2001

At the Rush Hour 2 Hollywood premiere in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
July 2002

At the premiere of Austin Powers: Goldmember in Universal City, California.

Photo: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
June 2003

At the premiere of Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
April 2004

At the ceremony honoring them with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2004

At the Los Angeles premiere of New York Minute in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2005

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala celebrating Chanel at the Metropolitan Museum of Art In New York City.

Photo: Peter Kramer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
June 2007

At 25th Annual CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images for CFDA.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2008

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
October 2008

At the launch of their clothing line, Elizabeth and James, at Selfridges in London.

Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
November 2009

At the "The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit: A Tribute to Tim Burton" at MOMA in New York City.

Photo: Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
December 2009

At the New York premiere of Nine in New York City.

Photo: James Devaney/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
February 2010

Winning the Style Icon Award at the Elle Style Awards in London.

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
November 2010

At the 7th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award in New York City.

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
June 2011

At the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
October 2011

At the DW by Kanye West Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2014

At the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
June 2014

At the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2015

At the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2016

At the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
July 2016

At the James Flagship store opening celebration with InStyle in Los Angeles.

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2017

At the 40th anniversary of Studio in a School in New York City.

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2017

At the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
June 2017

At the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2018

At the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
June 2018

At the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Affordable Red Lippies for Holiday Party Season

The Best Affordable Red Lippies for Holiday Party Season
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
  • STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share