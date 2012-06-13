It Takes Two: How The Olsens Went From Child Stars To Fashion Icons

What hasn’t been said about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen? The most famous twins in the world turn 26 today, and it’s nearly impossible to believe that they aren’t much older given the insane amount of accomplishments they have under their (very expensive crocodile) belts.

It’s even more impossible to believe that the girls who recently accepted the Womenswear Designer of the Year Award at the CFDA Awards are the very same girls that started their careers by playing Michelle Tanner on the series “Full House.” While it has always been apparent they were always very into fashion and looking their best (even in overalls), it wasn’t until recent years that the Olsens became wunderkinds to be reckoned with.

From a line of clothes for young women at Wal-Mart to their mid-priced contemporary label Elizabeth and James to their luxury line The Row, Mary-Kate and Ashley have exercised their creative talents in numerous ways– each accessible to multiple audiences. Unlike many celebrities who try to bridge the gap between actress and designer, they have done so with a remarkable amount of grace.

In honor of their 26th birthday, we present a short history of their trajectory from “Full House” stars to award-winning designers.