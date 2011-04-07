Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Are About To Take Over The Internet

Move over Shopbop and Net-A-Porter, the Olsen Twins are about to slap you with some serious competition. WWD is reporting that Mary-Kate and Ashley are set to launch a new shopping site in July called StyleMint.com, which promises to offer its customers a personalized shopping experience. If the name sounds similar to you, it’s because the site is a part of the same company as JewelMint.com, the jewelry-of-the-month club started by Kate Bosworth and stylist Cher Coulter.

In true Olsen fashion, StyleMint won’t be your run-of-the-mill shopping siteyou have to register as a member and take style quizzes to help the site “get to know you.” This way, you will receive personalized recommendations about what to buy each month, and the more you purchase, the more specific these pitches will get. If you’re unsure about whether or not to take the plunge on a particular item, you can share it with your friends on Facebook and Twitter to get a second opinion.

Mary-Kate told WWD, “With Stylemint.com, Ashley and I have created an online experience reflecting our love of style and allowing us to engage with our customers directly, which is an inspiring new way for us to think and create as designers.”

The first round of Olsen-designed merchandise will include eight styles of t-shirts that will be available in a wide array of colors and stripes. If the girls’ tees for The Row served as a model, we’re sure they’ll be flattering and supremely soft, and at $29.99, they’re a lot easier on the wallet.

As an added bonus, the Olsens will post exclusive video content regularly on StyleMint, which will surely please all of their fans from the younger Olsenboye customers to older admirers of The Row. Will you be one of the first to sign up for Mary-Kate and Ashley’s fashion-of-the-month club?

Photo: Bruce Weber for Vogue