Mary-Kate & Ashley at MuchMusic in Toronto

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stopped by MuchMusic in Toronto yesterday for a taping of Much on Demand. The two are currently on tour to promoting their fashion company Elizabeth and James…to that we say: promote? Like E & J really needs the help (they even have Cahty Horyn on their side.) We’re still not sure how a stop in at MuchMusic has anything to do with Elizabeth and James, but I guess we’ll let it slide.

Remember a time when Mary-Kate and Ashley looked so much alike they took turns playing Michelle Tanner on Full House? That clearly wouldn’t fly anymore. We don’t mean to play favorites but Ashley is looking a lot better these days. Aside from her pink Elizabeth and James shirt that compliments the grey harem pants and black heels, her makeup, which is soft and sweet match her blonde loose curls. A little touch of femininity with menswear is a sure-fire way to welcome in fall trends. (I may or may not be writing a love poem?)

Mary-Kate’s choice of gear: a belted plaid trench coat and collared button-down underneath, has a lot of potential, but her raggy hair and red lipstick may be too aggressive for an August summer day.

In any case, the StyleCaster shop will help you emulate both looks:

For Ashley’s look, try: This Rebecca and Drew pink button down shirt with these grey BCBG Max Azria harem pants, and a pair of Pour La Victoire black studded gladiator heels.

For Mary-Kate’s look we suggest: this LIFEwithBIRD blue asymmetrical coat, this Rebecca and Drew pinstriped blouse and these Sergio Rossi black strappy sandals.

For additional fashion help, just tweet @SCStylist. We’re taking over the twitterverse, one fashionable tweet at a time…XOSC.